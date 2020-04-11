Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Dustin Kaspar, the Educational Programs Manager at the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) since 2008, was formally laid off along with most of the staff on April 1 after the festival was forced to cancel its 46th Film Festival and indefinitely close its three cinemas. "The coronavirus has eviscerated gathering in traditional spaces for both education and experiencing art in a community, both pillars of my world at SIFF," said Kaspar, seen outside the SIFF Cinema Uptown in Seattle, April 2, 2020. Since his layoff he is doing some part time work with South End Stories at Orca K-8 in Seattle, and is looking into creating online media-infused lessons for parents and teachers. He believes that SIFF will reemerge from the pandemic as a more sustainable organization. SIFF, the largest film festival in North America, usually showcases more than 400 films from 85 countries over 25 days. "SIFF is down, but not out," said President Lynn Hubbard in a public message on the festival's website. "For now, we are dark, but we are working towards the light." REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

