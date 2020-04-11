Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown
Dani Tirrell, a black, queer, gender-nonconforming movement-based artist, choreographer and educator, has had in-session dance classes at Northwest Tap Connection and the University of Washington canceled completely. "That was a nice chunk of income...more
As a programming curator at Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas, Dani Tirrell is figuring out how to shift programs online for the time being, without giving too much work away for free. For now, Tirrell is doing a physically distant interview...more
Emilie Choi, concertmaster of the Auburn Symphony and assistant concertmaster of the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra, says she is essentially out of work indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak and is applying for Pandemic Unemployment...more
On March 12, a day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on gatherings of over 250 people, Pacific Northwest Ballet had its last dress rehearsal for its production of "One Thousand Pieces." "It was so devastating to witness the...more
Stacey Mastrian, an independent voice teacher and singer who had to call off a CD release recital, collaborations in Arizona and Washington, D.C., and potentially performances in Italy later this year, says her only current work is through some...more
In a letter to her Congressional representatives, Stacey Mastrian stressed how this is a time of uncertainty for non-traditional employment situations, asking them to consider their unique circumstances when drafting any relief efforts. "The...more
Actress, musician and dancer MJ Jurgensen, who has lost upcoming gigs due to industry shutdowns during the pandemic, helps lead an online class with Three Dragons Academy, an arts enrichment program for children that is currently her main source of...more
The Village Theatre's "The Homefront," which MJ Jurgensen was set to appear in in May, has currently been postponed by an entire season, which means a delay in that income for a year. But she says she's also concerned for the industry as a whole:...more
Allison Masangkay, a queer, disabled Filipinx and POC artist also known as DJ Phenohype, has lost at least a third to half of their income due to restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak, photographed at Miller Park in Seattle,...more
While it won't replace playing at events and parties, Allison Masangkay plans to continue working on DJ mixes, and recently launched a line of merchandise on her website. Masangkay says trying to view their work and community involvement in proactive...more
Dustin Kaspar, the Educational Programs Manager at the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) since 2008, was formally laid off along with most of the staff on April 1 after the festival was forced to cancel its 46th Film Festival and...more
Village Theatre Executive Producer Robb Hunt, who helped found the company in 1979, stands for a portrait in front of the set for "Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Gunter" at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre in Issaquah on March 17, 2020. The original...more
The company's postponement of the production, plus the postponement of the already-running "She Loves Me" and the cancellation of "The Wedding Singer" will cause over $1.6 million in losses through the beginning of May, and has led to the layoff of...more
Next Slideshows
Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic
Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.
Celebrating Easter during a pandemic
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims as the global death toll hits 100,000 and over 1.6 million cases.
Workers bury the dead in mass grave on New York City's Hart Island amid coronavirus outbreak
New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter's field on Hart Island as the city's daily death rate from the coronavirus...
MORE IN PICTURES
Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic
Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.
Celebrating Easter during a pandemic
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims as the global death toll hits 100,000 and over 1.6 million cases.
Workers bury the dead in mass grave on New York City's Hart Island amid coronavirus outbreak
New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter's field on Hart Island as the city's daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Life and death in Italy's intensive care units
Scenes from Italy's ICUs, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Faces of Seattle's coronavirus frontline
Staff pose for portraits at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington.
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads
The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.