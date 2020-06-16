Edition:
Mon Jun 15, 2020

Seattle high school graduates march against racial inequality

Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality after the police killing of George Floyd, on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Graduate Brenda Ruvalcaba, right, holds a "Stop killing leaders of tomorrow" sign as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A graduate wears a mortarboard with "no justice, no peace" written on the top. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Assistant Principal William L. Jackson III, in line to become principal in the next school year, smiles as he talks to &nbsp;Nathan Hale High School seniors after they marched to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Nathan Hale High School principal Jill Hudson marches with a sign as 2020 graduates join with others to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Graduate Deborah Tesfay, center, helps hold a banner as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to march and protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Hayden Bixby claps as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Jennifer Aleman, center, and Brenda Ruvalcaba, right, hold signs as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A student holds a "Class of 2020 for BLM" sign. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Alumnus Kateel Barnett as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to march up Lake City Way NE to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Nathan Hale High School seniors and other local graduates sit for eight minutes and forty six seconds of silence to remember George Floyd. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Graduates hold a sign referring to Tamir Rice, shot by Cleveland Police in 2014, as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A graduate holds a sign calling for the end to the Seattle Public Schools' relationship with Seattle Police. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Demonstrators march up Lake City Way NE as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A driver on the other side of the street honks her horn and holds out a fist in support. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A marcher holds a sign with names of Black people killed by police across the country as the march passes by a Wendy's. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

