Seattle high school graduates march against racial inequality

Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join with others to protest against racial inequality after the police killing of George Floyd, on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

