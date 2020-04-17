Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight
Landi Tillis, a nurse in the acute care resource team that cares for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I got to discharge a 74-year-old patient a few days ago who was...more
Andre Mattus, a patient care technician in the emergency department that works as a "dofficer" to help colleagues safely doff their personal protective equipment at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April...more
Arielle Trumble, a nurse in the operating room that works to educate colleagues on how to work with COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I have a duty of care. We're...more
Alex Vengerovsky, an ICU physician caring for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Recognizing the team effort," he says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Rebecca Fulford-Foster, a pharmacy technician that provides medication for patients, at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I personally have three high-risk people in my life that I'm...more
Alexandra Mariani, a nurse in oncology working with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I've been a nurse for four months. I wonder what it means for me to spend such a...more
Luna Martinez, a nurse working in COVID-19 acute care at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am a new grad nurse and it has been a challenging but rewarding time to begin my nursing...more
Lauren Bloom, a nurse in oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Honored to serve during this exceptionally difficult time," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Nicole Scovil, a nurse in oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "These past couple weeks have been exceptionally scary for our patients since nearly all of them have no immune...more
Skylar Tucker, assistant nurse manager in the Center for Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "This nice weather along with long walks outside with my dog have kept...more
Jamie Peterson, a nurse on the acute care resource team at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am proud that UWMC leadership has our backs and supports every staff member," she says....more
Basak Coruh, a pulmonary and critical care physician that serves COVID-19 patients in the ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "It's a privilege to care for the sickest patients in our...more
Sumalee Kraisuwan, a post-anesthesia care unit nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Cannot wait for surgery restriction to be done," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Kim Greaves, a nurse in nephrology who has been redeployed to the emergency department at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am so proud to be a nurse and happy to help out where I can,"...more
Elena Smith, a surgical nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Thank you for supporting our teams," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Celyn Pepino, an interventional radiology technologist at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I love what I do. I get to be a part of an amazing organization that cares for its employees,...more
Amanda Peters, a medical assistant in the emergency department at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am a new graduate and I'm extremely happy to lend a hand during this crisis," she...more
Jonathan Sham, a physician in surgical oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "We are called to take care of the patients with cancer who can't wait until after the pandemic to get...more
Claire Hallock, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "The resiliency of both the staff and our patients is remarkable during this time of uncertainty," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Kaitlyn McDow, an ICU nurse who works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Our patients are on ventilators. It's the last stop on either getting better or passing...more
Megan Mondoro, a nurse in acute care that works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Zahra Ali, an ICU nurse caring for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Support local businesses," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Gretchen Rohrbaugh, a nurse in labor delivery that works with COVID-19 mothers and with babies whose mothers have COVID-19, at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "As with so many other...more
Taylor Martino, a nurse in acute care that works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Garrett Perchetti, a research scientist in the Department of Lab Medicine Division of Virology working on SARS-CoV-2 research and clinical testing at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020....more
Kamlah Zughni, a surgical nurse who works to educate the operating room staff for COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Flabiano Macon, Jr., a patient services specialist who checks patients in and provides customer service at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Gearland Panelo, assistant nurse manager in the surgical specialties center at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Andrew Lee, supervisor in the blood draw lab that receives COVID-19 samples at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Samuel Warby, a public safety officer at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Abubacarr Jobe, a biomedical technician in clinical engineering who repairs and maintains medical equipment used on patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Nina Sharma, an ICU pharmacist at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Holly Olivieri, an operating room nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Next Slideshows
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes
The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown
As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes
The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Family under lockdown in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York on April 15, further signs that the hardest-hit U.S. state is gaining some control over the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic
New York pediatrician Dr. Greg Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started, conducting telemedicine consultations, trying to keep patients out of the E.R. and managing anxieties.
What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus
The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. The outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline. Fifteen weeks later there seems to be only one story in the world. Despite the virus, those earlier stories have rumbled on. Here is a quick catch-up on the biggest headlines from the weeks before everything changed.