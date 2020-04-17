Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 16, 2020 | 10:44pm EDT

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Landi Tillis, a nurse in the acute care resource team that cares for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I got to discharge a 74-year-old patient a few days ago who was Covid positive and intubated for almost two weeks. I’ve never seen a smile so full of gratitude as he was wheeled out," she says. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Landi Tillis, a nurse in the acute care resource team that cares for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I got to discharge a 74-year-old patient a few days ago who was...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Landi Tillis, a nurse in the acute care resource team that cares for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I got to discharge a 74-year-old patient a few days ago who was Covid positive and intubated for almost two weeks. I’ve never seen a smile so full of gratitude as he was wheeled out," she says.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 33
Andre Mattus, a patient care technician in the emergency department that works as a "dofficer" to help colleagues safely doff their personal protective equipment at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Doffing PPE is the most hazardous part of our care as this is when we risk accidentally contaminating ourselves. I help doctors and nurses stay safe so that we can continue to care for our community," he says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Andre Mattus, a patient care technician in the emergency department that works as a "dofficer" to help colleagues safely doff their personal protective equipment at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Andre Mattus, a patient care technician in the emergency department that works as a "dofficer" to help colleagues safely doff their personal protective equipment at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Doffing PPE is the most hazardous part of our care as this is when we risk accidentally contaminating ourselves. I help doctors and nurses stay safe so that we can continue to care for our community," he says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 33
Arielle Trumble, a nurse in the operating room that works to educate colleagues on how to work with COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I have a duty of care. We're prepared for the worst as we hope for the best," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Arielle Trumble, a nurse in the operating room that works to educate colleagues on how to work with COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I have a duty of care. We're...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Arielle Trumble, a nurse in the operating room that works to educate colleagues on how to work with COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I have a duty of care. We're prepared for the worst as we hope for the best," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 33
Alex Vengerovsky, an ICU physician caring for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Recognizing the team effort," he says. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Alex Vengerovsky, an ICU physician caring for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Recognizing the team effort," he says.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Alex Vengerovsky, an ICU physician caring for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Recognizing the team effort," he says.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 33
Rebecca Fulford-Foster, a pharmacy technician that provides medication for patients, at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I personally have three high-risk people in my life that I'm worried every day I might bring this home to," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Rebecca Fulford-Foster, a pharmacy technician that provides medication for patients, at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I personally have three high-risk people in my life that I'm...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Rebecca Fulford-Foster, a pharmacy technician that provides medication for patients, at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I personally have three high-risk people in my life that I'm worried every day I might bring this home to," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 33
Alexandra Mariani, a nurse in oncology working with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I've been a nurse for four months. I wonder what it means for me to spend such a formative period in my career this way," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Alexandra Mariani, a nurse in oncology working with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I've been a nurse for four months. I wonder what it means for me to spend such a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Alexandra Mariani, a nurse in oncology working with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I've been a nurse for four months. I wonder what it means for me to spend such a formative period in my career this way," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 33
Luna Martinez, a nurse working in COVID-19 acute care at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am a new grad nurse and it has been a challenging but rewarding time to begin my nursing career," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Luna Martinez, a nurse working in COVID-19 acute care at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am a new grad nurse and it has been a challenging but rewarding time to begin my nursing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Luna Martinez, a nurse working in COVID-19 acute care at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am a new grad nurse and it has been a challenging but rewarding time to begin my nursing career," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
7 / 33
Lauren Bloom, a nurse in oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Honored to serve during this exceptionally difficult time," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Lauren Bloom, a nurse in oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Honored to serve during this exceptionally difficult time," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Lauren Bloom, a nurse in oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Honored to serve during this exceptionally difficult time," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 33
Nicole Scovil, a nurse in oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "These past couple weeks have been exceptionally scary for our patients since nearly all of them have no immune system. I'm really missing patients I haven't been able to visit, as they're high risk and I work with Covid patients," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Nicole Scovil, a nurse in oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "These past couple weeks have been exceptionally scary for our patients since nearly all of them have no immune...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Nicole Scovil, a nurse in oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "These past couple weeks have been exceptionally scary for our patients since nearly all of them have no immune system. I'm really missing patients I haven't been able to visit, as they're high risk and I work with Covid patients," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 33
Skylar Tucker, assistant nurse manager in the Center for Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "This nice weather along with long walks outside with my dog have kept me sane," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Skylar Tucker, assistant nurse manager in the Center for Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "This nice weather along with long walks outside with my dog have kept...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Skylar Tucker, assistant nurse manager in the Center for Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "This nice weather along with long walks outside with my dog have kept me sane," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 33
Jamie Peterson, a nurse on the acute care resource team at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am proud that UWMC leadership has our backs and supports every staff member," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Jamie Peterson, a nurse on the acute care resource team at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am proud that UWMC leadership has our backs and supports every staff member," she says....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Jamie Peterson, a nurse on the acute care resource team at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am proud that UWMC leadership has our backs and supports every staff member," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 33
Basak Coruh, a pulmonary and critical care physician that serves COVID-19 patients in the ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "It's a privilege to care for the sickest patients in our community with COVID-19 and I couldn't be prouder of our team," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Basak Coruh, a pulmonary and critical care physician that serves COVID-19 patients in the ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "It's a privilege to care for the sickest patients in our...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Basak Coruh, a pulmonary and critical care physician that serves COVID-19 patients in the ICU at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "It's a privilege to care for the sickest patients in our community with COVID-19 and I couldn't be prouder of our team," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
12 / 33
Sumalee Kraisuwan, a post-anesthesia care unit nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Cannot wait for surgery restriction to be done," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Sumalee Kraisuwan, a post-anesthesia care unit nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Cannot wait for surgery restriction to be done," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sumalee Kraisuwan, a post-anesthesia care unit nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Cannot wait for surgery restriction to be done," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
13 / 33
Kim Greaves, a nurse in nephrology who has been redeployed to the emergency department at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am so proud to be a nurse and happy to help out where I can," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Kim Greaves, a nurse in nephrology who has been redeployed to the emergency department at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am so proud to be a nurse and happy to help out where I can,"...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Kim Greaves, a nurse in nephrology who has been redeployed to the emergency department at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am so proud to be a nurse and happy to help out where I can," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
14 / 33
Elena Smith, a surgical nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Thank you for supporting our teams," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Elena Smith, a surgical nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Thank you for supporting our teams," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Elena Smith, a surgical nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Thank you for supporting our teams," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
15 / 33
Celyn Pepino, an interventional radiology technologist at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I love what I do. I get to be a part of an amazing organization that cares for its employees, patients, community," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Celyn Pepino, an interventional radiology technologist at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I love what I do. I get to be a part of an amazing organization that cares for its employees,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Celyn Pepino, an interventional radiology technologist at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I love what I do. I get to be a part of an amazing organization that cares for its employees, patients, community," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
16 / 33
Amanda Peters, a medical assistant in the emergency department at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am a new graduate and I'm extremely happy to lend a hand during this crisis," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Amanda Peters, a medical assistant in the emergency department at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am a new graduate and I'm extremely happy to lend a hand during this crisis," she...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Amanda Peters, a medical assistant in the emergency department at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "I am a new graduate and I'm extremely happy to lend a hand during this crisis," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 33
Jonathan Sham, a physician in surgical oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "We are called to take care of the patients with cancer who can't wait until after the pandemic to get treatment, he says." REUTERS/David Ryder

Jonathan Sham, a physician in surgical oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "We are called to take care of the patients with cancer who can't wait until after the pandemic to get...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Jonathan Sham, a physician in surgical oncology at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "We are called to take care of the patients with cancer who can't wait until after the pandemic to get treatment, he says." REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
18 / 33
Claire Hallock, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "The resiliency of both the staff and our patients is remarkable during this time of uncertainty," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Claire Hallock, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "The resiliency of both the staff and our patients is remarkable during this time of uncertainty," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Claire Hallock, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "The resiliency of both the staff and our patients is remarkable during this time of uncertainty," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
19 / 33
Kaitlyn McDow, an ICU nurse who works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Our patients are on ventilators. It's the last stop on either getting better or passing on," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Kaitlyn McDow, an ICU nurse who works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Our patients are on ventilators. It's the last stop on either getting better or passing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Kaitlyn McDow, an ICU nurse who works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Our patients are on ventilators. It's the last stop on either getting better or passing on," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
20 / 33
Megan Mondoro, a nurse in acute care that works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Megan Mondoro, a nurse in acute care that works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Megan Mondoro, a nurse in acute care that works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
21 / 33
Zahra Ali, an ICU nurse caring for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Support local businesses," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Zahra Ali, an ICU nurse caring for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Support local businesses," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Zahra Ali, an ICU nurse caring for COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "Support local businesses," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
22 / 33
Gretchen Rohrbaugh, a nurse in labor delivery that works with COVID-19 mothers and with babies whose mothers have COVID-19, at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "As with so many other trials, this pandemic is again proving the strength and resilience of moms," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gretchen Rohrbaugh, a nurse in labor delivery that works with COVID-19 mothers and with babies whose mothers have COVID-19, at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "As with so many other...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Gretchen Rohrbaugh, a nurse in labor delivery that works with COVID-19 mothers and with babies whose mothers have COVID-19, at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. "As with so many other trials, this pandemic is again proving the strength and resilience of moms," she says. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
23 / 33
Taylor Martino, a nurse in acute care that works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Taylor Martino, a nurse in acute care that works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Taylor Martino, a nurse in acute care that works with COVID-19 patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
24 / 33
Garrett Perchetti, a research scientist in the Department of Lab Medicine Division of Virology working on SARS-CoV-2 research and clinical testing at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Garrett Perchetti, a research scientist in the Department of Lab Medicine Division of Virology working on SARS-CoV-2 research and clinical testing at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Garrett Perchetti, a research scientist in the Department of Lab Medicine Division of Virology working on SARS-CoV-2 research and clinical testing at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
25 / 33
Kamlah Zughni, a surgical nurse who works to educate the operating room staff for COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Kamlah Zughni, a surgical nurse who works to educate the operating room staff for COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Kamlah Zughni, a surgical nurse who works to educate the operating room staff for COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
26 / 33
Flabiano Macon, Jr., a patient services specialist who checks patients in and provides customer service at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Flabiano Macon, Jr., a patient services specialist who checks patients in and provides customer service at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Flabiano Macon, Jr., a patient services specialist who checks patients in and provides customer service at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
27 / 33
Gearland Panelo, assistant nurse manager in the surgical specialties center at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gearland Panelo, assistant nurse manager in the surgical specialties center at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Gearland Panelo, assistant nurse manager in the surgical specialties center at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
28 / 33
Andrew Lee, supervisor in the blood draw lab that receives COVID-19 samples at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Andrew Lee, supervisor in the blood draw lab that receives COVID-19 samples at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Andrew Lee, supervisor in the blood draw lab that receives COVID-19 samples at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
29 / 33
Samuel Warby, a public safety officer at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Samuel Warby, a public safety officer at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Samuel Warby, a public safety officer at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
30 / 33
Abubacarr Jobe, a biomedical technician in clinical engineering who repairs and maintains medical equipment used on patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Abubacarr Jobe, a biomedical technician in clinical engineering who repairs and maintains medical equipment used on patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Abubacarr Jobe, a biomedical technician in clinical engineering who repairs and maintains medical equipment used on patients at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
31 / 33
Nina Sharma, an ICU pharmacist at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Nina Sharma, an ICU pharmacist at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Nina Sharma, an ICU pharmacist at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
32 / 33
Holly Olivieri, an operating room nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Holly Olivieri, an operating room nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Holly Olivieri, an operating room nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Washington, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus...

Next Slideshows

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.

7:24pm EDT
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.

5:19pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

4:56pm EDT
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

8:18am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

Homeless stuck on the streets during coronavirus lockdown

As most of the world headed indoors to wait out the coronavirus, the homeless are stranded with nowhere else to go.

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Family under lockdown in northern Italy

Family under lockdown in northern Italy

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York on April 15, further signs that the hardest-hit U.S. state is gaining some control over the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

New York pediatrician Dr. Greg Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started, conducting telemedicine consultations, trying to keep patients out of the E.R. and managing anxieties.

What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. The outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline. Fifteen weeks later there seems to be only one story in the world. Despite the virus, those earlier stories have rumbled on. Here is a quick catch-up on the biggest headlines from the weeks before everything changed.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast