Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone
City workers clear tents and plywood as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People sit on the street as Seattle Police maintain a perimeter while retaking the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A person reacts while being interviewed, saying children were in tents when Seattle Police began to retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Seattle Police officer walks by graffiti as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Police vehicle is seen as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People hug a man to keep him away from Police officers holding a bicycle line as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A city worker clears tents as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Seattle Department of Transportation worker tears down plywood as Seattle Police maintain a perimeter while retaking the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A protester is detained as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Department of Transportation workers tear down plywood as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People talk to Police officers holding a bicycle line as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Police use BearCat vehicles to retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
