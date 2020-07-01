Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 1, 2020 | 2:45pm EDT

Seattle police clear out CHOP protest zone

City workers clear tents and plywood as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

City workers clear tents and plywood as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
City workers clear tents and plywood as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
1 / 12
People sit on the street as Seattle Police maintain a perimeter while retaking the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People sit on the street as Seattle Police maintain a perimeter while retaking the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
People sit on the street as Seattle Police maintain a perimeter while retaking the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
2 / 12
A person reacts while being interviewed, saying children were in tents when Seattle Police began to retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A person reacts while being interviewed, saying children were in tents when Seattle Police began to retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A person reacts while being interviewed, saying children were in tents when Seattle Police began to retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
3 / 12
A Seattle Police officer walks by graffiti as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Seattle Police officer walks by graffiti as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A Seattle Police officer walks by graffiti as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
4 / 12
A Police vehicle is seen as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Police vehicle is seen as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A Police vehicle is seen as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
5 / 12
People hug a man to keep him away from Police officers holding a bicycle line as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People hug a man to keep him away from Police officers holding a bicycle line as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
People hug a man to keep him away from Police officers holding a bicycle line as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
6 / 12
A city worker clears tents as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A city worker clears tents as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A city worker clears tents as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
7 / 12
A Seattle Department of Transportation worker tears down plywood as Seattle Police maintain a perimeter while retaking the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Seattle Department of Transportation worker tears down plywood as Seattle Police maintain a perimeter while retaking the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A Seattle Department of Transportation worker tears down plywood as Seattle Police maintain a perimeter while retaking the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
8 / 12
A protester is detained as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A protester is detained as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A protester is detained as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
9 / 12
Seattle Department of Transportation workers tear down plywood as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Department of Transportation workers tear down plywood as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Seattle Department of Transportation workers tear down plywood as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
10 / 12
People talk to Police officers holding a bicycle line as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People talk to Police officers holding a bicycle line as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
People talk to Police officers holding a bicycle line as Seattle Police retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
11 / 12
Seattle Police use BearCat vehicles to retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Police use BearCat vehicles to retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Seattle Police use BearCat vehicles to retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, July 1.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes...

Next Slideshows

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

12:44pm EDT
Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone

Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone

Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the NYPD and in support of 'Black Lives Matter'...

11:25am EDT
Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law

Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as protesters took to the streets in defiance of sweeping security...

9:40am EDT
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Jun 30 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone

Inside New York City's autonomous protest zone

Demonstrators occupy an area being called the 'City Hall Autonomous Zone' that has been established to protest the NYPD and in support of 'Black Lives Matter' near City Hall in lower Manhattan.

Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law

Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as protesters took to the streets in defiance of sweeping security legislation introduced by China.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Photos of the month: June

Photos of the month: June

Our top photos from June 2020.

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

A couple brandished firearms on protesters as they marched through their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Cities across India extend lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Cities across India extend lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

With more than 550,000 total infections, India is behind only the United States, Brazil and Russia in total cases.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast