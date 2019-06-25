Edition:
Seaweed washes up on Mexico's Cancun beaches

Newlyweds are seen on a beach covered with seaweed during their photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico, June 24. Attributed to climate change by many researchers, growing volumes of the brown seaweed have blanketed many beaches in recent years, alarming tourists as well as investors over the potential consequences for one of Mexico's major growth drivers. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Newlyweds are seen on a beach covered with seaweed during their photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico, June 24. Attributed to climate change by many researchers, growing volumes of the brown seaweed have blanketed many beaches in recent years, alarming tourists as well as investors over the potential consequences for one of Mexico's major growth drivers. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Tourists are seen on a beach covered with seaweed in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Tourists are seen on a beach covered with seaweed in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Newlyweds are seen on a beach covered with seaweed during their photoshoot in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

