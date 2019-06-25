Seaweed washes up on Mexico's Cancun beaches
Newlyweds are seen on a beach covered with seaweed during their photoshoot in Cancun, Mexico, June 24. Attributed to climate change by many researchers, growing volumes of the brown seaweed have blanketed many beaches in recent years, alarming...more
Tourists are seen on a beach covered with seaweed in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Tourists are seen on a beach covered with seaweed in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Newlyweds are seen on a beach covered with seaweed during their photoshoot in Cancun, June 24. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
