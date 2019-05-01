Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 1, 2019 | 7:55pm EDT

Second day of Venezuelan protests

An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2019. REUTERS//Ueslei Marcelino

An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2019. REUTERS//Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2019. REUTERS//Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 20
A member of the National Guard throws an object towards opposition supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A member of the National Guard throws an object towards opposition supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A member of the National Guard throws an object towards opposition supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
2 / 20
A Venezuelan National Guard (GNB) vehicle hits a demonstrator against a barricade during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

A Venezuelan National Guard (GNB) vehicle hits a demonstrator against a barricade during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas May 1....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A Venezuelan National Guard (GNB) vehicle hits a demonstrator against a barricade during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
3 / 20
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
4 / 20
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 20
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a flag during a rally in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a flag during a rally in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a flag during a rally in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
6 / 20
Opposition supporters attend a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Opposition supporters attend a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Opposition supporters attend a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 20
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Close
8 / 20
Demonstrators react in front of a burning military vehicle during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Demonstrators react in front of a burning military vehicle during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Demonstrators react in front of a burning military vehicle during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 20
Security forces are seen on a viaduct during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Security forces are seen on a viaduct during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Security forces are seen on a viaduct during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
10 / 20
Demonstrators lay on the ground as they react to the sound of gunfire during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Demonstrators lay on the ground as they react to the sound of gunfire during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Demonstrators lay on the ground as they react to the sound of gunfire during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
11 / 20
An opposition supporter holds a bullet shell during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An opposition supporter holds a bullet shell during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An opposition supporter holds a bullet shell during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 20
An opposition supporter holds rocks during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An opposition supporter holds rocks during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An opposition supporter holds rocks during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 20
An opposition supporter walks towards military vehicles during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

An opposition supporter walks towards military vehicles during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An opposition supporter walks towards military vehicles during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
14 / 20
An injured member of the media gets help during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

An injured member of the media gets help during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An injured member of the media gets help during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
15 / 20
An opposition supporter wears a gas mask during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An opposition supporter wears a gas mask during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An opposition supporter wears a gas mask during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
16 / 20
A demonstrator is being sprayed with water during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

A demonstrator is being sprayed with water during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A demonstrator is being sprayed with water during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Close
17 / 20
A demonstrator holds a stone in front of a burning military vehicle during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A demonstrator holds a stone in front of a burning military vehicle during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
A demonstrator holds a stone in front of a burning military vehicle during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
18 / 20
An opposition supporter runs with a tear gas canister during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An opposition supporter runs with a tear gas canister during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
An opposition supporter runs with a tear gas canister during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
19 / 20
Opposition supporters face members of the National Guard during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Opposition supporters face members of the National Guard during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Opposition supporters face members of the National Guard during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Next Slideshows

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2019.

6:40pm EDT
The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

5:47pm EDT
Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japanese Emperor Akihito abdicates the throne to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, bringing the dawn of a new imperial era.

5:45pm EDT
May Day around the world

May Day around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

3:40pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2019.

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japan celebrates new Reiwa imperial era

Japanese Emperor Akihito abdicates the throne to his son Crown Prince Naruhito, bringing the dawn of a new imperial era.

May Day around the world

May Day around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.

Venezuela opposition calls for uprising

Venezuela opposition calls for uprising

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido made his strongest call yet to the military to help him oust President Nicolas Maduro but there were no concrete signs of defection from the armed forces leadership.

Top sports photos of April

Top sports photos of April

A selection of some of our top sports photography from April 2019.

Biden kicks off 2020 campaign

Biden kicks off 2020 campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden begins his bid for the 2020 presidency with stops in Pennsylvania, Iowa and South Carolina.

Guaido vs Maduro: Who is backing whom in Venezuela?

Guaido vs Maduro: Who is backing whom in Venezuela?

A list of who supports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and socialist President Nicolas Maduro in the OPEC member country's escalating crisis.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast