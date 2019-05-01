Second day of Venezuelan protests
An injured member of the media (C) is carried away during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2019. REUTERS//Ueslei Marcelino
A member of the National Guard throws an object towards opposition supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A Venezuelan National Guard (GNB) vehicle hits a demonstrator against a barricade during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas May 1....more
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a flag during a rally in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Opposition supporters attend a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
Demonstrators react in front of a burning military vehicle during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Security forces are seen on a viaduct during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Demonstrators lay on the ground as they react to the sound of gunfire during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana...more
An opposition supporter holds a bullet shell during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An opposition supporter holds rocks during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An opposition supporter walks towards military vehicles during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
An injured member of the media gets help during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
An opposition supporter wears a gas mask during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator is being sprayed with water during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A demonstrator holds a stone in front of a burning military vehicle during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
An opposition supporter runs with a tear gas canister during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Opposition supporters face members of the National Guard during a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas, May 1. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
