Pictures | Sun Jun 16, 2019 | 11:35pm EDT

Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong

Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
2 / 35
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A protester holds a placard next to a recruiting banner at the Hong Kong police headquarters reading "Let yourself experience the feeling of being a police officer" as she attends a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam looks down during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
A person stands on a scaffolding surrounding the Pacific Place complex next to a banner related to the protests against the proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
A protester falls from construction scaffolding surrounding the Pacific Place complex, as firefighters attempt a rescue, next to a banner related to the protests against the proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
People react at the site where a man fell from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting against a proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A woman reacts at the site where a man fell from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting against a proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
A protester offers a paper flower to pay honours to a man, who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A protester reacts after he tried to offer a white flower to police officers during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, outside Office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A helmet and messages of support for the protest against a proposed extradition bill, are seen displayed early morning in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters light candles in honour of a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A protester holds a flag of Hong Kong as he attends a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, outside Office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters pay honours to a man, who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A protester sleeps near a barricade along the occupied Harcourt Road, near the Legislative Council building, amidst demonstrations against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
People walk next to notes and placards showing support for the protest against the extradition bill, along a road near the Legislative Council building, in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters sit in front of the Legislative Council building during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters block the street during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A large banner protesting against the extradition bill that reads, Fight for HK hung by pro-democracy protesters is seen in Hong Kong, China June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
