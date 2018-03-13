Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in a news conference with Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja, Nigeria, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane to depart at the end of a five-country swing through Africa from Abuja, Nigeria, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen through the window of his plane as he arrives in New Delhi, India October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson poses for pictures with Chadian Special Program for Embassy Augmentation and Response (SPEAR) security personnel as he departs N'Djamena, Chad, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump reacts during the swearing in ceremony for new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) accompanied by his wife Renda St. Clair (R) and Vice President Mike Pence at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington,...more
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive for a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in the first meeting of the U.S. National Space Council at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bids farewell to Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama as he departs after their news conference in Abuja, Nigeria, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at Djibouti�Ambouli International Airport in Djibouti, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta walks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after their meeting at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pauses during remarks at a news conference with Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bids farewell to support staff as he boards his plane to depart Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama hold a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson receives a cup of brewed coffee during a traditional coffee ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi, India, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane to depart Addis Ababa International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
