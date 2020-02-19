Edition:
Security forces clash with protesters in Chile

Members of the security forces are seen in action during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Flames are seen on a water cannon belonging to security forces after it was hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A demonstrator is hit by a security forces' water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A demonstrator with words painted on her body reading "where are they?" takes part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A demonstrator clashes with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A demonstrator is seen with a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A demonstrator is hit by a security forces' water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders...

Feb 18 2020
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary...

Feb 18 2020
The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month...

Feb 18 2020
Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.

Feb 18 2020

Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship in Japan after being held on board for more than two weeks under quarantine.

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month with hundreds of people infected with coronavirus.

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

