Security forces clash with protesters in Chile
Members of the security forces are seen in action during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Flames are seen on a water cannon belonging to security forces after it was hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator is hit by a security forces' water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator with words painted on her body reading "where are they?" takes part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A demonstrator clashes with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A demonstrator is seen with a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A demonstrator is hit by a security forces' water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Next Slideshows
75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders...
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary...
U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship
The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month...
MORE IN PICTURES
Passengers finally depart coronavirus cruise ship
Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship in Japan after being held on board for more than two weeks under quarantine.
75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship
The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month with hundreds of people infected with coronavirus.
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.