Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 25, 2019 | 1:10pm EST

Security forces crack down on Iraqi protesters

A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An Iraqi demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraqi demonstrators carry away a man affected by tear gas during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A demonstrator holds a Molotov cocktail during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces sprays water to put out fire during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraqi demonstrators are seen near Iraqi security forces during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

A protester carrying an Iraqi flag walks next to burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, November 25. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

An Iraqi boy demonstrator poses for a photograph during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 24. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces holds a Molotov cocktail during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraq protesters burn tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, November 25. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

A protester moves a tire to place it in the fire during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, November 25. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

An Iraqi demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A man pours medical fluid on the face of a demonstrator who was affected by tear gas during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 25. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An Iraqi demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail at Iraqi security forces during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 24. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraqi demonstrators try to pull down concrete walls during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, November 24. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A masked protester throws a tire into a fire during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, November 24. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Protesters step on a military vehicle of Iraqi security forces after burning it, during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, November 24. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces are seen on military vehicles during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, November 24. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

A protester jumps between burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Basra, November 24. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

