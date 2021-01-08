Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2021 | 5:54pm EST

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
1 / 17
A woman photographs Virginia State Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman photographs Virginia State Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A woman photographs Virginia State Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 17
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
3 / 17
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
4 / 17
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 17
Workers erect a security fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Workers erect a security fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Workers erect a security fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 17
A Trump Pence sticker is seen as members of the National Guard and law enforcement patrol a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A Trump Pence sticker is seen as members of the National Guard and law enforcement patrol a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A Trump Pence sticker is seen as members of the National Guard and law enforcement patrol a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 17
Members of the National Guard patrol the Russell Senate office building the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Members of the National Guard patrol the Russell Senate office building the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Members of the National Guard patrol the Russell Senate office building the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
8 / 17
A member of the National Guard walks in front of the U.S. Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of the National Guard walks in front of the U.S. Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A member of the National Guard walks in front of the U.S. Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
9 / 17
Park Police detain a man at the National Mall near the White House, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Park Police detain a man at the National Mall near the White House, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Park Police detain a man at the National Mall near the White House, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 17
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands outside a security fence as it is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands outside a security fence as it is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands outside a security fence as it is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 17
National Guard members patrol outside the U.S. Capitol building a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied it, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

National Guard members patrol outside the U.S. Capitol building a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied it, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
National Guard members patrol outside the U.S. Capitol building a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied it, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 17
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence as a fence is erected around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence as a fence is erected around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence as a fence is erected around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 17
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 17
A unit of the D.C. National Guard bolster the security presence as a security perimeter is erected around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A unit of the D.C. National Guard bolster the security presence as a security perimeter is erected around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A unit of the D.C. National Guard bolster the security presence as a security perimeter is erected around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 17
Police search the U.S. Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Police search the U.S. Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Police search the U.S. Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
16 / 17
Police search the U.S. Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Police search the U.S. Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Police search the U.S. Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Next Slideshows

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

9:56am EST
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...

9:40am EST
The human toll from coronavirus

The human toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Jan 07 2021
Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of...

Jan 07 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Surging COVID cases and deaths in Mexico City are pushing hospitals and healthcare workers to the brink.

Bombings, shootings and beatings: A history of violence at U.S. Capitol

Bombings, shootings and beatings: A history of violence at U.S. Capitol

A chronology of some of the most notorious acts of violence to flare at the Capitol - shootings, bombings, a knife attack, a beating by cane and even an assassination attempt.

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

The human toll from coronavirus

The human toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy.

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast