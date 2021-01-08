Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman photographs Virginia State Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Workers erect a security fence around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Trump Pence sticker is seen as members of the National Guard and law enforcement patrol a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in...more
Members of the National Guard patrol the Russell Senate office building the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A member of the National Guard walks in front of the U.S. Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Park Police detain a man at the National Mall near the White House, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands outside a security fence as it is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
National Guard members patrol outside the U.S. Capitol building a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied it, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence as a fence is erected around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A unit of the D.C. National Guard bolster the security presence as a security perimeter is erected around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police search the U.S. Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

