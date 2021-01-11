Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol
The Capitol dome is seen behind an unscalable security fence in Washington, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
National Guard members provide increased security on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Newly erected fencing protects the Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Members of the Washington State National Guard arrive outside the Washington State Capitol Building ahead of anticipated rallies as a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Capitol Police Officers with the Hazardous Devices Section inspect and seal a manhole on the grounds of the Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Capitol Police and National Guardsmen stand at an entrance to the Capitol behind an unscalable security fence in Washington, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the Washington State Capitol Building the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Members of the Washington National Guard are seen at the John A. Cherberg Building at the Washington State Capitol, ahead of rallies the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A member of the Washington National Guard, wearing a face mask, is seen outside the Capitol Building ahead of rallies the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A pedestrian carries a sign opposing supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man holding a flag stands in front of members of the Washington National Guard outside the Capitol Building ahead of rallies the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The White House is seen behind security fencing days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Capitol Police Officers with the Hazardous Devices Section inspect and seal a manhole on the grounds of the Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
The Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman photographs Virginia State Police officers outside the Capitol days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
The Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Workers erect a security fence around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Trump-Pence sticker is seen as members of the National Guard and law enforcement patrol a perimeter around the Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington,...more
Members of the National Guard patrol the Russell Senate office building the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A member of the National Guard walks in front of the Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Park Police detain a man at the National Mall near the White House, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Capitol Police officer stands outside a security fence as it is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
National Guard members patrol outside the Capitol building a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied it, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence as a fence is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A unit of the D.C. National Guard bolster the security presence as a security perimeter is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police search the Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Police search the Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
