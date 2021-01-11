Edition:
International
Mon Jan 11, 2021

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

The Capitol dome is seen behind an unscalable security fence in Washington, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
National Guard members provide increased security on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Newly erected fencing protects the Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Members of the Washington State National Guard arrive outside the Washington State Capitol Building ahead of anticipated rallies as a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Capitol Police Officers with the Hazardous Devices Section inspect and seal a manhole on the grounds of the Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Capitol Police and National Guardsmen stand at an entrance to the Capitol behind an unscalable security fence in Washington, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the Washington State Capitol Building the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Members of the Washington National Guard are seen at the John A. Cherberg Building at the Washington State Capitol, ahead of rallies the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A member of the Washington National Guard, wearing a face mask, is seen outside the Capitol Building ahead of rallies the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A pedestrian carries a sign opposing supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A man holding a flag stands in front of members of the Washington National Guard outside the Capitol Building ahead of rallies the day before a legislative session begins in Olympia, Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
The White House is seen behind security fencing days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 10, 2021. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Capitol Police Officers with the Hazardous Devices Section inspect and seal a manhole on the grounds of the Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
The Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A woman photographs Virginia State Police officers outside the Capitol days after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
The Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Workers erect a security fence around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A Trump-Pence sticker is seen as members of the National Guard and law enforcement patrol a perimeter around the Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Members of the National Guard patrol the Russell Senate office building the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A member of the National Guard walks in front of the Capitol building two days after a protest against the Congress certification of the 2020 presidential election results, in Washington, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Park Police detain a man at the National Mall near the White House, a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A Capitol Police officer stands outside a security fence as it is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
National Guard members patrol outside the Capitol building a day after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied it, in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence as a fence is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A unit of the D.C. National Guard provides a security presence at the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A unit of the D.C. National Guard bolster the security presence as a security perimeter is erected around the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Police search the Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Police search the Capitol grounds a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Next Slideshows

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Jan 10 2021
Heaviest snowfall in decades blankets Madrid

Heaviest snowfall in decades blankets Madrid

Madrid residents put on their skis and snow shoes to enjoy the city's biggest snowfall in decades.

Jan 10 2021
Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of...

Jan 09 2021
Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Jan 09 2021

