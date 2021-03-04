Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol in Washington - scene of a deadly...more
A member of the National Guard stands watch in front of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. March 4 is the day when believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy...more
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police also said that they were "aware of and prepared for any potential...more
Members of the National Guard and Capitol Hill police patrol at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans...more
Military vehicles from the National Guard block an entrance to the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
National Guard soldiers patrol the compound around the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. Washington's police chief, Robert Contee, said on Wednesday his department...more
A member of the Capitol Hill police patrols at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 people for involvement in the storming of...more
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the National Guard are seen crossing Constitution Ave., which is closed for security reasons, next to the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. ...more
Members of the National Guard patrol at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the National Guard are seen standing guard outside of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A member of the Capitol Hill police patrols at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the National Guard stand watch in front of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
National Guard soldiers patrol the compound around the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
