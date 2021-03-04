Edition:
Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Members of the National Guard patrol at the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol in Washington - scene of a deadly assault in January - after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol in Washington - scene of a deadly assault in January - after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A member of the National Guard stands watch in front of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. March 4 is the day when believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy have claimed that former President Donald Trump, defeated by President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office. March 4 is the date when U.S. presidents were inaugurated until 1933. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A member of the National Guard stands watch in front of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. March 4 is the day when believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy have claimed that former President Donald Trump, defeated by President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office. March 4 is the date when U.S. presidents were inaugurated until 1933. REUTERS/Leah Millis
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police also said that they were "aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex," including the possible militia attack. The U.S. House of Representatives will not be in session on Thursday, in part because of the threat of militia members attempting to invade the Capitol, according to a Democratic aide.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. Capitol Police also said that they were "aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex," including the possible militia attack. The U.S. House of Representatives will not be in session on Thursday, in part because of the threat of militia members attempting to invade the Capitol, according to a Democratic aide.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the National Guard and Capitol Hill police patrol at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The police force that guards the U.S. Capitol, seat of the legislature, said in a statement that it had "taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4."     REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Members of the National Guard and Capitol Hill police patrol at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The police force that guards the U.S. Capitol, seat of the legislature, said in a statement that it had "taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4."     REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Military vehicles from the National Guard block an entrance to the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Military vehicles from the National Guard block an entrance to the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Leah Millis
National Guard soldiers patrol the compound around the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. Washington's police chief, Robert Contee, said on Wednesday his department was deploying more police around the city to ensure public safety.    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard soldiers patrol the compound around the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021. Washington's police chief, Robert Contee, said on Wednesday his department was deploying more police around the city to ensure public safety.    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the Capitol Hill police patrols at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 people for involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that led to five deaths, including a policeman. Those arrested include members of armed militia groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A member of the Capitol Hill police patrols at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 people for involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that led to five deaths, including a policeman. Those arrested include members of armed militia groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the National Guard are seen crossing Constitution Ave., which is closed for security reasons, next to the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Members of the National Guard are seen crossing Constitution Ave., which is closed for security reasons, next to the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of the National Guard patrol at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Members of the National Guard patrol at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the National Guard are seen standing guard outside of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Members of the National Guard are seen standing guard outside of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A member of the Capitol Hill police patrols at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A member of the Capitol Hill police patrols at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the National Guard stand watch in front of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Members of the National Guard stand watch in front of the Capitol Building amid heightened security following the assault on the building on January 6 in Washington, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
National Guard soldiers patrol the compound around the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard soldiers patrol the compound around the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
