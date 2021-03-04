Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Members of the National Guard and Capitol Hill police patrol at the Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2021. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The police force that guards the U.S. Capitol, seat of the legislature, said in a statement that it had "taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4." REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

