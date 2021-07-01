Security tight in Hong Kong on handover anniversary
A pro-democracy protester with a Union flag mask, known as Grandma Wong, is taken by police at Causeway Bay after police denied permission for a protest rally during the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule and the...more
Police try to disperse media and pro-democracy supporters after authorities denied permission for a protest rally in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman raises her hands in a symbol of "Five demands, not one less" at Causeway Bay after police denied permission for a protest rally in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police raise a warning banner at Causeway Bay after authorities denied permission for a protest rally in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Grandma Wong holds up her hands in a "five demands, not one less" gesture often used by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, as as she is being detained, July 1, 2021. WEST WEST CHOI via REUTERS
A policeman takes pictures at the site where a man allegedly stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. One man died after stabbing a police officer with a knife. Police and hospital spokespersons were unable to give details...more
Police stand guard at a public hospital where a man was sent after allegedly stabbing a police officer in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A road is blocked at Causeway Bay after police denied permission for a protest rally in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police stand guard at Causeway Bay after authorities denied permission for a protest rally in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers block Victoria Park after permission was denied for a protest rally in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Police officers walk past Victoria Park on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese flag to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Fishing vessels sail with Chinese and Hong Kong flags to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A helicopter with a Chinese flag flies past during a flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee Ka-chiu and guests attend the flag-raising ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The Chinese national flag is seen during morning assembly at a secondary school, marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule and the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Hong Kong, July...more
Students take a picture with the People's Liberation Army during morning assembly at a secondary school in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Members of People's Liberation Army attend a morning flag-raising assembly at a secondary school in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Students hold Chinese national flags and salute during the morning flag-raising assembly at a secondary school in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Pro-democracy protesters march during a demonstration near the flag-raising ceremony in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Members of the media take pictures of a water cannon vehicle near the flag-raising ceremony in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
A pro-democracy protester is stopped and searched by police officers during a demonstration near the flag-raising ceremony in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a television screen in a restaurant in Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history
Multiple cities scrapped Canada Day celebrations after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools sparked...
Harry and William put aside feud to unveil statue to Princess Diana
British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th...
U.S. West faces little-known effect of raging wildfires: contaminated water
With more and fiercer storms expected this year, officials worry about water quality worsening beyond what treatment systems can handle.
China's Communist Party celebrates 100th birthday
China's Communist Party celebrates its 100th birthday, expressing pride in China's development and wishes for a more powerful country.
