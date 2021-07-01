Security tight in Hong Kong on handover anniversary

A policeman takes pictures at the site where a man allegedly stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. One man died after stabbing a police officer with a knife. Police and hospital spokespersons were unable to give details...more

A policeman takes pictures at the site where a man allegedly stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, July 1, 2021. One man died after stabbing a police officer with a knife. Police and hospital spokespersons were unable to give details on how he died. The policeman was taken to hospital with a serious injury, police said. The assailant's motive was not immediately clear. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

