Pictures | Wed Feb 5, 2020 | 6:20pm EST

Senate acquits Trump in historic vote

Senator Mitt Romney rides in a Capitol elevator to the Senate floor to cast his votes. Romney issued a scathing criticism of Trump as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. "Corrupting an election to keep one's self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine," Romney said in an emotional speech on the Senate floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts shakes hands with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as he departs the Senate Chamber at the conclusion of the impeachment trial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Senators cast their votes on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln walks into the Capitol Rotunda during a rally calling for the removal of Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Senator Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks to reporters about voting guilty in the Senate impeachment trial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Senators cast their votes on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks ahead of the resumption and final votes. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) enters the Senate Chamber. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends a news conference on "Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act," regarding strengthening federal laws that protect workers' right to join a union," on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Demonstrators lock arms in a rally calling for the removal of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters after the Senate voted to acquit Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
A demonstrator with a sign on her hand that reads "Trump is Garbage" is seen during a rally calling for the removal of Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Chief Justice John Roberts presides during the final votes. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow arrives at the Capitol. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway points to her notes that say "acquitted forever" as she speaks to the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Senator Mitt Romney announces his intention to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power during Senate debate. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
George Buss, a President Abraham Lincoln re-enactor, holds an elevator door inside the Hart Senate Office Building as he visits Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Journalists work near the White House on a cold, overcast day. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
A woman signs the visitors logbook amid hundreds of post-notes left outside of the office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ahead of the Senate vote. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Paper cutouts of Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) are seen above an open window of the Longworth House Office Building ahead of an impeachment vote. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
