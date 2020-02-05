Senate acquits Trump in historic vote
Senator Mitt Romney rides in a Capitol elevator to the Senate floor to cast his votes. Romney issued a scathing criticism of Trump as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial....more
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts shakes hands with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as he departs the Senate Chamber at the conclusion of the impeachment trial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senators cast their votes on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln walks into the Capitol Rotunda during a rally calling for the removal of Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Senator Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks to reporters about voting guilty in the Senate impeachment trial. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senators cast their votes on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks ahead of the resumption and final votes. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) enters the Senate Chamber. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends a news conference on "Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act," regarding strengthening federal laws that protect workers' right to join a union," on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators lock arms in a rally calling for the removal of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters after the Senate voted to acquit Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator with a sign on her hand that reads "Trump is Garbage" is seen during a rally calling for the removal of Trump on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Chief Justice John Roberts presides during the final votes. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow arrives at the Capitol. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway points to her notes that say "acquitted forever" as she speaks to the news media after giving an interview to Fox News at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Senator Mitt Romney announces his intention to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power during Senate debate. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
George Buss, a President Abraham Lincoln re-enactor, holds an elevator door inside the Hart Senate Office Building as he visits Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Journalists work near the White House on a cold, overcast day. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman signs the visitors logbook amid hundreds of post-notes left outside of the office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ahead of the Senate vote. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Paper cutouts of Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) are seen above an open window of the Longworth House Office Building ahead of an impeachment vote. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
