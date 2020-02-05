Senate acquits Trump in historic vote

Senator Mitt Romney rides in a Capitol elevator to the Senate floor to cast his votes. Romney issued a scathing criticism of Trump as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial....more

Senator Mitt Romney rides in a Capitol elevator to the Senate floor to cast his votes. Romney issued a scathing criticism of Trump as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. "Corrupting an election to keep one's self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine," Romney said in an emotional speech on the Senate floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

