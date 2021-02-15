Senate acquits Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot
Attorney Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, smiles after speaking to members of the media after the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with House impeachment managers on the fifth day of the impeachment trial, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
The U.S. Capitol is seen through ice-covered tree branches above barbed wire on a security fence after the Senate voted to acquit Trump, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) departs the Senate floor in the U.S. Capitol on the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Attorneys Michael van der Veen and William J. Brennan speak as Jason Miller, former senior advisor to 2020 Trump campaign, reads the statement of former U.S. president Donald Trump to members of the media after the Senate voted to acquit, February...more
Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, gestures as he talks to a reporter about his participation in a Black Lives Matter protest, after the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump during his impeachment trial in...more
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listens as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with fellow House impeachment managers on the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, cross the track of the U.S. Capitol subway system after the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
The U.S. Senate votes to acquit former U.S. President Donald Trump by a vote of 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, short of the 2/3s majority needed to convict, February 13, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks about former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of dereliction of duty, immediately after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Trump by a vote of 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, February Handout...more
Michael van der Veen, attorney for former U.S. President Donald Trump, is seen after the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump, February 13, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) reads a note to reporters as he departs the Senate floor on the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Michael van der Veen, attorney for former President Donald Trump, delivers the Trump defense team?s closing argument during the fifth day, February 13, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) uses an escalator during the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) arrives, February 13, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) talks to Cory Booker (D-NJ) during the fifth day of the impeachment trial, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) gestures as he speaks to members of the media during the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) arrives for the impeachment trial, February 13, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
Jason Miller, advisor to former President Donald Trump, carriers a witness list to the Senate Chamber during the fifth day, February 13, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) speaks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol on the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) arrives on the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) walks to the Senate floor in the U.S. Capitol on the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) arrives at the U.S. Capitol on the fifth day, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) arrives for the second impeachment trial, February 13, 2021. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Hill Police Officer Eugene Goodman speaks with others after the fourth day, February 12, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) leaves after the fourth day, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, talks with a staffer in the Senate Reception room on the fourth day, February 12, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
Jason Miller and others clap and cheer as Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen, lawyers for former President Donald Trump, walk back into their meeting room at the end of the fourth day, February 12, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., talks with staff in the Senate Reception room on the fourth day, February 12, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) leaves after the fourth day, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) departs at the end of Day Four of the impeachment trial, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A National Guard soldier walks with his dinner past Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) as he departs at the end of Day Four of the impeachment trial, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) ride the subway together at the end of Day Four of the impeachment trial, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
FBI wanted posters are seen taped to a post outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on the third day of the second impeachment trial, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (top) acknowledges a standing ovation from U.S. Senators, the House of Representatives impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump’s attorneys just before the Senate awards Goodman a Congressional Gold...more
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., walks with Jason Miller to a meeting room for lawyers of former President Donald Trump, February 12, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks by the Senate's floor during the fourth day of the impeachment trial, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks out of a meeting room for the lawyers of former President Donald Trump and back to the Senate floor, February 12, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sits in the Senate Reception room on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trial, February 12, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) holds a bag of popcorn as she departs on a Senate subway after House impeachment managers rested their case, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
