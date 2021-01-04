Senate control at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom
A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she campaigns with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of runoff elections in Savanah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter holds a banner as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hold a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Jon Ossoff speaks at an outdoor campaign event ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler poses for a photograph with members of the College Republicans of Oklahoma during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"#Trump Oppose The Vote" is written on a car window at Kelly Loeffler’s "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris campaigns for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at an outdoor campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler poses for a selfie with a supporter at her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Cartersville, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Raphael Warnock arrives at a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Raphael Warnock holds up a sign a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jon Ossoff speaks at a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter holds a flag as Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hold a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign including former President Barack Obama, former Representative John Lewis and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., urges residents to vote in the run-off election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A billboard urging residents to vote and support Jon Ossoff stands behind a sign mentioning President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign urges residents to vote in the run-off election for both of Georgia’s Senate seats, in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Jon Ossoff cheer at an outdoor campaign event in Macon, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters greet Rev. Raphael Warnock at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kelly Loeffler takes a photo with a supporter prior to canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign event ahead of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Cumming, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Kelly Loeffler walks down the street while canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Next Slideshows
Inside a hard-hit COVID-19 ward in Houston
Located in a working-class area of north Houston, United Memorial Medical Center has been hit hard by the waves of cases that slammed into Texas during the...
World rings in 2021 and says good riddance to 2020
A year like no other slinks away into history on New Year's Eve.
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside a hard-hit COVID-19 ward in Houston
Located in a working-class area of north Houston, United Memorial Medical Center has been hit hard by the waves of cases that slammed into Texas during the summer and fall, exacting an immense physical and emotional toll on the healthcare workers.
World rings in 2021 and says good riddance to 2020
A year like no other slinks away into history on New Year's Eve.
Scenes from America's tumultuous 2020
Images of America's year of elections, wildfires and coronavirus in 2020.
Pandemic life in 2020
Scenes of life under coronavirus lockdown around the world this past year.
The grim toll of the coronavirus in 2020
Images of the pandemic's devastating cost this past year.
America's year of coronavirus
Scenes from the coronavirus outbreak across the U.S. in 2020.
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.