Senate control at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom

A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she campaigns with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of runoff elections in Savanah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
A supporter holds a banner as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hold a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Jon Ossoff speaks at an outdoor campaign event ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Kelly Loeffler poses for a photograph with members of the College Republicans of Oklahoma during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
"#Trump Oppose The Vote" is written on a car window at Kelly Loeffler’s "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Kamala Harris campaigns for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at an outdoor campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Kelly Loeffler poses for a selfie with a supporter at her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Cartersville, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Raphael Warnock arrives at a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
A supporter of Raphael Warnock holds up a sign a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Jon Ossoff speaks at a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
A supporter holds a flag as Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hold a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
A sign including former President Barack Obama, former Representative John Lewis and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., urges residents to vote in the run-off election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
A billboard urging residents to vote and support Jon Ossoff stands behind a sign mentioning President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
A sign urges residents to vote in the run-off election for both of Georgia’s Senate seats, in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
Supporters of Jon Ossoff cheer at an outdoor campaign event in Macon, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Supporters greet Rev. Raphael Warnock at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Kelly Loeffler takes a photo with a supporter prior to canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign event ahead of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Cumming, Georgia, January 2, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
Kelly Loeffler walks down the street while canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
