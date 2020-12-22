Edition:
Senate control at stake in battleground Georgia's runoff elections

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump poses for a photograph with supporters during a campaign event ahead of the January 5 runoff elections for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), gives a thumbs during a campaign event at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020.REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign event for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020.REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A man waits in the crowd following a campaign event with White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump, for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Lillian Roberts of Atlanta wears a facemask reading 'Let my people vote' while waiting in line to cast her ballot in the Senate runoff elections on the first day of early voting in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Early voters queue outside the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center to cast their votes in two run-off elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Atlanta, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A man points out hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to a voter after she cast her ballot in the U.S. Senate runoff elections on the first day of early voting in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign event for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020.REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump poses for a photograph with Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) backstage before a campaign event at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
John Marshall, from Milton, Georgia, poses for a portrait as he wears a face mask before a campaign event for Senator David Perdue (R-GA) and Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Rev. Raphael Warnock, accompanied by former Atlanta mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, elbow bumps a supporter while walking into a polling place to cast his ballot in the U.S. Senate runoff elections on the first day of early voting in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Early voters queue to cast their votes in two run-off elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate in Atlanta, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden arrives to address a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden gestures with his fists alongside Rev. Raphael Warnock as Biden campaigns at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
A supporter of Rev. Raphael Warnock wears a campaign-themed face mask as he attends a drive-in campaign rally with President-elect Joe Biden at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff arrives to speak prior to the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden at a drive-in campaign rally at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden stands with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as well as Georgia Democratic voting rights activist Stacey Abrams as Biden campaigns with them at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
A supporter of Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff attends a drive-in campaign rally with President-elect Joe Biden at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden speaks with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as he campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff at a drive-in campaign rally at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Supporters watch the motorcade of President-elect Joe Biden drive past as he visits Atlanta to campaign for Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff at a drive-in campaign rally at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Attendees listen at their vehicles to President-elect Joe Biden as he speaks while campaigning at Pullman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff appear side by side before the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden to campaign with them in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Supporters of Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff cheer from their cars during a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Women take a selfie with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Jon Ossoff &nbsp;bumps elbows with former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro during a Latino voter registration event in Lilburn, Georgia, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Jon Ossoff speaks during a debate for Senate, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 6, 2020. Ben Gray/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
The Georgia Senate debate between Senator Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbent, and Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, is seen on a screen in Atlanta, Georgia, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
A protester holds signs as she protests against Jon Ossoff, while he participates in the Senate debate in Atlanta, Georgia, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem speaks to the press on behalf of Senator Kelly Loeffler after she appeared against Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate debate in Atlanta, Georgia, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
President Donald Trump gestures next to first lady Melania Trump after speaking at a campaign event for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A man wearing a face mask holds a mobile phone during a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
A man claiming that extraterrestrials voted for President-Elect Joe Biden interrupts Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks at a campaign event with Senator David Perdue in Savannah, Georgia, December 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A woman gestures during a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Georgia, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Rep. Doug Collins speaks at a campaign event with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator David Perdue in Savannah, Georgia, December 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Attendees listen as attorney L. Lin Wood speaks during a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, December 2, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
