Senate control at stake in Georgia runoff elections

President Trump campaigns with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Trump campaigns with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President-elect Joe Biden points to Democratic Senate candidates from Georgia Jon Ossoff &nbsp;and Raphael Warnock, as he campaigns on their behalf ahead of their January 5 run-off elections, during a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Joe Biden points to Democratic Senate candidates from Georgia Jon Ossoff  and Raphael Warnock, as he campaigns on their behalf ahead of their January 5 run-off elections, during a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kimberly Guilfoyle holds MAGA caps as U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Kimberly Guilfoyle holds MAGA caps as U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst  
Supporters rally with President-elect Joe Biden as he campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters rally with President-elect Joe Biden as he campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters listen while President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Supporters listen while President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder  
A "Stop the Steal" flag flies outside a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A "Stop the Steal" flag flies outside a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic Senate candidate from Georgia Jon Ossoff elbow bumps with a supporter prior to the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden at a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic Senate candidate from Georgia Jon Ossoff elbow bumps with a supporter prior to the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden at a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter grills venison sausage before a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter grills venison sausage before a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man with his face painted the colors of the U.S. flag walks outside a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man with his face painted the colors of the U.S. flag walks outside a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People dance at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People dance at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People dance at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People dance at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man carries a sign at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man carries a sign at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man kneels during the playing of the national anthem at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man kneels during the playing of the national anthem at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she campaigns with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of runoff elections in Savanah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she campaigns with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of runoff elections in Savanah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder    
A supporter holds a banner as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hold a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

A supporter holds a banner as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hold a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Jon Ossoff speaks at an outdoor campaign event ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jon Ossoff speaks at an outdoor campaign event ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler poses for a photograph with members of the College Republicans of Oklahoma during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kelly Loeffler poses for a photograph with members of the College Republicans of Oklahoma during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"#Trump Oppose The Vote" is written on a car window at Kelly Loeffler’s "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"#Trump Oppose The Vote" is written on a car window at Kelly Loeffler’s "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kamala Harris campaigns for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at an outdoor campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kamala Harris campaigns for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at an outdoor campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler poses for a selfie with a supporter at her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Cartersville, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kelly Loeffler poses for a selfie with a supporter at her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Cartersville, Georgia, January 3, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Raphael Warnock arrives at a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Raphael Warnock arrives at a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Raphael Warnock holds up a sign a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Raphael Warnock holds up a sign a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jon Ossoff speaks at a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jon Ossoff speaks at a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter holds a flag as Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hold a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter holds a flag as Kamala Harris and Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock hold a campaign event ahead of Georgia's runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign including former President Barack Obama, former Representative John Lewis and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., urges residents to vote in the run-off election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A sign including former President Barack Obama, former Representative John Lewis and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., urges residents to vote in the run-off election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A billboard urging residents to vote and support Jon Ossoff stands behind a sign mentioning President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A billboard urging residents to vote and support Jon Ossoff stands behind a sign mentioning President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign urges residents to vote in the run-off election for both of Georgia’s Senate seats, in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A sign urges residents to vote in the run-off election for both of Georgia’s Senate seats, in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Jon Ossoff cheer at an outdoor campaign event in Macon, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Jon Ossoff cheer at an outdoor campaign event in Macon, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters greet Rev. Raphael Warnock at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters greet Rev. Raphael Warnock at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kelly Loeffler takes a photo with a supporter prior to canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kelly Loeffler takes a photo with a supporter prior to canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign event ahead of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Cumming, Georgia, January 2, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign event ahead of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Cumming, Georgia, January 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Kelly Loeffler walks down the street while canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kelly Loeffler walks down the street while canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
