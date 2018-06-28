Edition:
Senate office sit-in over Trump's immigration policies

Immigration activists protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building after marching to Capitol Hill in Washington, June 28, 2018. Nearly 600 protesters were arrested during a clangorous occupation of a U.S. Senate office building in Washington, where they decried U.S. President Donald Trump's "zero- tolerance" stance on illegal immigration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Immigration activists protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building after marching to Capitol Hill in Washington, June 28, 2018. Nearly 600 protesters were arrested during a clangorous occupation of a U.S. Senate office building in Washington, where they decried U.S. President Donald Trump's "zero- tolerance" stance on illegal immigration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The protesters, mostly women dressed in white, sat on the Hart Senate Office Building's marbled floors and wrapped themselves in metallic silver blankets similar to those given to migrant children separated from their families by U.S. immigration officials. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The protesters, mostly women dressed in white, sat on the Hart Senate Office Building's marbled floors and wrapped themselves in metallic silver blankets similar to those given to migrant children separated from their families by U.S. immigration officials. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), with her daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, cheers on demonstrators as they are arrested by Capitol Police at the Hart Senate Office Building. Their chant "Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here" echoed through the building, drawing scores of Senate staff to upper mezzanine floors from where they watched the commotion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), with her daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, cheers on demonstrators as they are arrested by Capitol Police at the Hart Senate Office Building. Their chant "Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here" echoed through the building, drawing scores of Senate staff to upper mezzanine floors from where they watched the commotion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator dressed as President Donald Trump marches in Washington. Capitol Police warned protesters that if they did not leave the building they would be arrested. Soon after, protesters were lined against a wall in small groups and police confiscated their blankets and signs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A demonstrator dressed as President Donald Trump marches in Washington. Capitol Police warned protesters that if they did not leave the building they would be arrested. Soon after, protesters were lined against a wall in small groups and police confiscated their blankets and signs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
It took police about 90 minutes to arrest them and end the demonstration. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat, sat with the protesters and was also arrested. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

It took police about 90 minutes to arrest them and end the demonstration. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat, sat with the protesters and was also arrested. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Capitol Police said in a statement that about 575 people were charged with unlawfully demonstrating and they would be processed at the scene and released. They said people who were charged and fined could pay 24 hours after their arrests, but it was not clear who had been fined and how much. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Capitol Police said in a statement that about 575 people were charged with unlawfully demonstrating and they would be processed at the scene and released. They said people who were charged and fined could pay 24 hours after their arrests, but it was not clear who had been fined and how much. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic senators Mazie Hirono (pictured), Tammy Duckworth, Kirsten Gillibrand and Jeff Merkley, who have been critical of Trump's immigration policies, spoke with some of the protesters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic senators Mazie Hirono (pictured), Tammy Duckworth, Kirsten Gillibrand and Jeff Merkley, who have been critical of Trump's immigration policies, spoke with some of the protesters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gillibrand held a sign that read: "End Detentions Now." Gillibrand did not appear to be arrested with them. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Gillibrand held a sign that read: "End Detentions Now." Gillibrand did not appear to be arrested with them. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Elizabeth Warren cheers on demonstrators. Women's March, a movement that began in the United States when Trump was inaugurated in 2017 and spread around the world, had called on women to risk arrest at Thursday's protest. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Elizabeth Warren cheers on demonstrators. Women's March, a movement that began in the United States when Trump was inaugurated in 2017 and spread around the world, had called on women to risk arrest at Thursday's protest. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Before arriving at Capitol Hill, the protesters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, pausing to chant "Shame! Shame! Shame!" at the Trump International Hotel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Before arriving at Capitol Hill, the protesters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, pausing to chant "Shame! Shame! Shame!" at the Trump International Hotel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who gave his name as Mario weeps as he tells the story of his daughter and wife being separated and detained at the border as they attempted to join him in the U.S. to demonstrators during a rally and march in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An undocumented immigrant from El Salvador who gave his name as Mario weeps as he tells the story of his daughter and wife being separated and detained at the border as they attempted to join him in the U.S. to demonstrators during a rally and march in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Susan Sarandon walks to be arrested as she joined demonstrators at the Hart Senate Office Building. The Women's March demonstration is part of a wave of actions against Trump, whose administration began seeking in May to prosecute all adults who cross the border without authorization. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actor Susan Sarandon walks to be arrested as she joined demonstrators at the Hart Senate Office Building. The Women's March demonstration is part of a wave of actions against Trump, whose administration began seeking in May to prosecute all adults who cross the border without authorization. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator shows a sign on her hands during a rally and march in Washington. More than 2,000 children who arrived illegally in the United States with adult relatives were separated from them and placed in detention facilities or with foster families around the United States. The policy led to intense criticism in the United States and abroad, and Trump signed an executive order that would let children stay with their parents as they moved through the legal system, drawing renewed criticism. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A demonstrator shows a sign on her hands during a rally and march in Washington. More than 2,000 children who arrived illegally in the United States with adult relatives were separated from them and placed in detention facilities or with foster families around the United States. The policy led to intense criticism in the United States and abroad, and Trump signed an executive order that would let children stay with their parents as they moved through the legal system, drawing renewed criticism. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child sits atop the shoulders of a demonstrator in Washington. "When we were advocating to keep families together and end family separations, we were not advocating for family incarceration," said Linda Sarsour, one of the leaders of the Women's March. "Camps for children is just as wrong as camps for children and adults." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A child sits atop the shoulders of a demonstrator in Washington. "When we were advocating to keep families together and end family separations, we were not advocating for family incarceration," said Linda Sarsour, one of the leaders of the Women's March. "Camps for children is just as wrong as camps for children and adults." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester wears a top reading "I really do care, Don't U" as she joins demonstrators in Washington. Larger protests are being planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C., and cities around the country under the banner of #FamiliesBelongTogether. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester wears a top reading "I really do care, Don't U" as she joins demonstrators in Washington. Larger protests are being planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C., and cities around the country under the banner of #FamiliesBelongTogether. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator holds an image of Attorney General Jeff Sessions as hundreds of women and immigration activists march in Washington. Most of the children separated from their families before the order was signed have not yet been reunited with them. The White House has said that the order was not a long-term solution and has called for Congress to pass immigration reform. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A demonstrator holds an image of Attorney General Jeff Sessions as hundreds of women and immigration activists march in Washington. Most of the children separated from their families before the order was signed have not yet been reunited with them. The White House has said that the order was not a long-term solution and has called for Congress to pass immigration reform. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Immigration activists rally in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Immigration activists rally in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A U.S. Capitol Police officer attempts to take a protest banner from demonstrators at the Hart Senate Office Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Capitol Police officer attempts to take a protest banner from demonstrators at the Hart Senate Office Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Capitol Police arrest demonstrators at the Hart Senate Office Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Capitol Police arrest demonstrators at the Hart Senate Office Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A U.S. Senate staffer looks on as demonstrators are arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Senate staffer looks on as demonstrators are arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
