Senate office sit-in over Trump's immigration policies

A demonstrator shows a sign on her hands during a rally and march in Washington. More than 2,000 children who arrived illegally in the United States with adult relatives were separated from them and placed in detention facilities or with foster...more

A demonstrator shows a sign on her hands during a rally and march in Washington. More than 2,000 children who arrived illegally in the United States with adult relatives were separated from them and placed in detention facilities or with foster families around the United States. The policy led to intense criticism in the United States and abroad, and Trump signed an executive order that would let children stay with their parents as they moved through the legal system, drawing renewed criticism. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close