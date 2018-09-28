Senate panel set to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley looks over at ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice...more
Female members of Congress stand in protest behind seated supporters of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The women standing were warned by U.S. Capitol police they would be forced to leave the room if they continued to stand. REUTERS/Jim...more
Senator Jeff Flake leaves briefly between Senator Orrin Hatch and Chairman Chuck Grassley while members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse holds up a display of a calendar from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as members of the Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley holds up a letter from Mark Judge, longtime friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senator Lindsey Graham yawns during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse whispers to Senator Dick Durbin as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senator Cory Booker looks on as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senator Jeff Flake listens as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley listens as members of the Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senators John Cornyn, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham confer before the meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
