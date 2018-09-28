Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2018 | 12:25pm EDT

Senate panel set to vote on Kavanaugh nomination

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley looks over at ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley looks over at ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice...more

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley looks over at ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 12
Female members of Congress stand in protest behind seated supporters of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The women standing were warned by U.S. Capitol police they would be forced to leave the room if they continued to stand. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Female members of Congress stand in protest behind seated supporters of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The women standing were warned by U.S. Capitol police they would be forced to leave the room if they continued to stand. REUTERS/Jim...more

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Female members of Congress stand in protest behind seated supporters of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The women standing were warned by U.S. Capitol police they would be forced to leave the room if they continued to stand. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 12
Senator Jeff Flake leaves briefly between Senator Orrin Hatch and Chairman Chuck Grassley while members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senator Jeff Flake leaves briefly between Senator Orrin Hatch and Chairman Chuck Grassley while members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senator Jeff Flake leaves briefly between Senator Orrin Hatch and Chairman Chuck Grassley while members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
3 / 12
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse holds up a display of a calendar from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as members of the Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse holds up a display of a calendar from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as members of the Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse holds up a display of a calendar from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as members of the Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 12
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley holds up a letter from Mark Judge, longtime friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley holds up a letter from Mark Judge, longtime friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley holds up a letter from Mark Judge, longtime friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
5 / 12
Senator Lindsey Graham yawns during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Senator Lindsey Graham yawns during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senator Lindsey Graham yawns during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
6 / 12
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse whispers to Senator Dick Durbin as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse whispers to Senator Dick Durbin as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse whispers to Senator Dick Durbin as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
7 / 12
Senator Cory Booker looks on as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senator Cory Booker looks on as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senator Cory Booker looks on as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 12
Senator Jeff Flake listens as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senator Jeff Flake listens as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senator Jeff Flake listens as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 12
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley listens as members of the Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley listens as members of the Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley listens as members of the Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
10 / 12
Senators John Cornyn, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham confer before the meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Senators John Cornyn, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham confer before the meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senators John Cornyn, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham confer before the meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
11 / 12
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee meet to vote on the nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in...

Next Slideshows

Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

A flotilla of small boats rescued all 47 passengers and crew from an Air Niugini flight that crashed into the sea short of the runway at an airport in the tiny...

10:00am EDT
Kavanaugh and his accuser testify

Kavanaugh and his accuser testify

Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee after dramatic testimony from his accuser Christine...

Sep 27 2018
Watching the Kavanaugh hearing

Watching the Kavanaugh hearing

Americans across the country follow dramatic testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sep 27 2018
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators protest against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.

Sep 27 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Panel discusses jailing of Reuters journalists

Panel discusses jailing of Reuters journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists holds a panel on global press freedom, highlighting the plight of Reuters imprisoned journalists in Myanmar and others in Bangladesh, Egypt and Kyrgyzstan, featuring Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler, attorney Amal Clooney and CPJ executive director Joel Simon.

Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

A flotilla of small boats rescued all 47 passengers and crew from an Air Niugini flight that crashed into the sea short of the runway at an airport in the tiny South Pacific nation of Micronesia.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Russia's retro cars

Russia's retro cars

In the remote village of Chernousovo, retired mechanic Mikhail Krasinets tends to more than 300 ramshackle, Soviet-era cars, remnants of a once vibrant auto industry that crumbled with the fall of the Soviet Union.

Celebrating Sukkot

Celebrating Sukkot

Worshippers pack Jerusalem's Western Wall plaza to receive blessings, while others inspect palm frond and etrogs for blemishes for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Kavanaugh and his accuser testify

Kavanaugh and his accuser testify

Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee after dramatic testimony from his accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

A grand show in Germany

A grand show in Germany

Behind the scenes of the new "VIVID Grand Show" in Berlin.

Watching the Kavanaugh hearing

Watching the Kavanaugh hearing

Americans across the country follow dramatic testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators protest against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast