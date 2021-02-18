Senator Ted Cruz vacations in Mexico while Texas freezes
Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico February 18, 2021. Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a...more
Senator Ted Cruz talks to a private security guard at the airport security checkpoint at the Cancun International Airport. After his travels were reported, the 50-year-old Republican lawmaker prepared to board a flight home while his Senate office...more
Senator Ted Cruz walks along an unidentified person at the Cancun International Airport. "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz said in the statement. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them...more
Senator Ted Cruz (checks his documentation at an airline counter at the Cancun International Airport. Cruz, viewed as a presidential hopeful in 2024, faced calls for his resignation from Democrats after photos emerged on social media showing him in...more
Senator Ted Cruz speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S. REUTERS/Stringer
Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at the Cancun International Airport. REUTERS/Stringer
