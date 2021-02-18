Senator Ted Cruz vacations in Mexico while Texas freezes

Senator Ted Cruz walks along an unidentified person at the Cancun International Airport. "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz said in the statement. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them...more

Senator Ted Cruz walks along an unidentified person at the Cancun International Airport. "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz said in the statement. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas." REUTERS/Stringer

Close