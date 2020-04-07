Sending a message in the coronavirus pandemic
Artist Rachel List paints a mural, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Pontefract, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A message reading "Together we can all win" is displayed at the Tokyo Skytree after Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Men wearing face masks ride past a mural showing a thank you to country's medical workers at a road in Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Swiss army soldier Arthur waves next to a heart made of flowers to thank medical workers on the grounds of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020. The message reads "for you". Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
Messages are pictured on the happiness board in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
A man wearing a face mask walks past graffiti in Milan, Italy April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A woman wearing a face mask signs her autograph on the legendary graffiti-covered John Lennon Wall in Prague, Czech Republic, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man walks beneath a billboard during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Cape Town, South Africa, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman wearing a protective mask stands next to a closed ice cream kiosk with graffiti during a lockdown in Madrid, Spain April 5, 2020. Graffiti reads: "Europe needed a scare". REUTERS/Juan Medina
Lilly Davenport poses for her dad in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, Britain, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Residents write "stay home" with their mobile phones as they stand on the balcony of their apartment block in Ruisbroek near Brussels, Belgium April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man passes graffiti under a bridge in Vienna, Austria April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A person walks by a sign on a freeway overpass in Los Angeles, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sophie and Emily Ward pose for a photograph with their hand-drawn picture of rainbows and a message on their window in St Helens, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk past a message on a billboard in West London, Britain, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A message is seen on the window of a shop in Cambridge Market Square, Cambridge, Britain, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A message of gratitude is seen on a glass door, written by a nurse on behalf of Nic Brown who was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, March 24, 2020. CLEVELAND CLINIC NIC BROWN /via REUTERS
A man walks past a building with the message "Don't be afraid" written on it in Dublin, Ireland, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The message "Merci" in tribute of those on the frontline to fight the coronavirus disease, is seen on the facade of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A girl writes a message in support of key workers in High Wycombe, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An electronic sign displaying the message "Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands" is seen on display inside the Court House subway metro station in the Court House neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
Pink supermoon
The largest full moon of the year is visible in the night sky and because of the time of year, spring and the time of spring blossom it is known as a 'super...
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows
People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.
MORE IN PICTURES
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls
Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Pink supermoon
The largest full moon of the year is visible in the night sky and because of the time of year, spring and the time of spring blossom it is known as a 'super pink moon.'
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.
Spain grapples with coronavirus
Barring Italy, the coronavirus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, overloading the public health system and triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.