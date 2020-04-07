Edition:
Sending a message in the coronavirus pandemic

Artist Rachel List paints a mural, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Pontefract, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A message reading "Together we can all win" is displayed at the Tokyo Skytree after Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Men wearing face masks ride past a mural showing a thank you to country's medical workers at a road in Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Swiss army soldier Arthur waves next to a heart made of flowers to thank medical workers on the grounds of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020. The message reads "for you". Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Messages are pictured on the happiness board in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A man wearing a face mask walks past graffiti in Milan, Italy April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask signs her autograph on the legendary graffiti-covered John Lennon Wall in Prague, Czech Republic, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A man walks beneath a billboard during the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in central Cape Town, South Africa, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask stands next to a closed ice cream kiosk with graffiti during a lockdown in Madrid, Spain April 5, 2020. Graffiti reads: "Europe needed a scare". REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Lilly Davenport poses for her dad in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, Britain, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Residents write "stay home" with their mobile phones as they stand on the balcony of their apartment block in Ruisbroek near Brussels, Belgium April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A man passes graffiti under a bridge in Vienna, Austria April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A person walks by a sign on a freeway overpass in Los Angeles, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Sophie and Emily Ward pose for a photograph with their hand-drawn picture of rainbows and a message on their window in St Helens, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People walk past a message on a billboard in West London, Britain, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A message is seen on the window of a shop in Cambridge Market Square, Cambridge, Britain, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A message of gratitude is seen on a glass door, written by a nurse on behalf of Nic Brown who was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, March 24, 2020. CLEVELAND CLINIC NIC BROWN /via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A man walks past a building with the message "Don't be afraid" written on it in Dublin, Ireland, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The message "Merci" in tribute of those on the frontline to fight the coronavirus disease, is seen on the facade of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A girl writes a message in support of key workers in High Wycombe, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
An electronic sign displaying the message "Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands" is seen on display inside the Court House subway metro station in the Court House neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
