Senegal 2 - Poland 1
Senegal fans during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny in action. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Poland's Robert Lewandowski with his wife Anna after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Senegal's Idrissa Gueye celebrates their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Poland's Kamil Grosicki reacts after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak in action with Senegal's Mame Biram Diouf. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Poland's Lukasz Piszczek. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores their second goal past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
