Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 19, 2018 | 2:45pm EDT

Senegal 2 - Poland 1

Senegal fans during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Senegal fans during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Senegal fans during the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 12
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Poland's Robert Lewandowski looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 12
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny in action. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Poland's Wojciech Szczesny in action. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny in action. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 12
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
4 / 12
Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
5 / 12
Poland's Robert Lewandowski with his wife Anna after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Poland's Robert Lewandowski with his wife Anna after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Poland's Robert Lewandowski with his wife Anna after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 12
Senegal's Idrissa Gueye celebrates their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Senegal's Idrissa Gueye celebrates their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Senegal's Idrissa Gueye celebrates their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 12
Poland's Kamil Grosicki reacts after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Poland's Kamil Grosicki reacts after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Poland's Kamil Grosicki reacts after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 12
Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak in action with Senegal's Mame Biram Diouf. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak in action with Senegal's Mame Biram Diouf. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak in action with Senegal's Mame Biram Diouf. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 12
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Poland's Lukasz Piszczek. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Poland's Lukasz Piszczek. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with Poland's Lukasz Piszczek. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 12
Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores their second goal past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores their second goal past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores their second goal past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 12
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Next Slideshows

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan takes on Colombia in World Cup action.

12:25pm EDT
Belgium 3 - Panama 0

Belgium 3 - Panama 0

Belgium takes on Panama in World Cup action.

Jun 18 2018
World Cup fans

World Cup fans

Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.

Jun 15 2018
Golden State Warriors championship parade

Golden State Warriors championship parade

The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.

Jun 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan takes on Colombia in World Cup action.

MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

England 2 - Tunisia - 1

England 2 - Tunisia - 1

England takes on Tunisia in World Cup action.

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Guatemala on Sunday ended its victim search efforts in the zone that suffered most deaths and injuries from the Fuego volcano eruption, its disaster agency said.

Miniature memories

Miniature memories

Hank Cheng, has been creating remarkably realistic model street scenes influenced by his life in an attempt to preserve his memories for the future.

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Belgium 3 - Panama 0

Belgium 3 - Panama 0

Belgium takes on Panama in World Cup action.

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast