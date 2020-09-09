Senegal town submerged after 'exceptional' rain

A resident makes his way through a flooded street while a woman hangs clothes to dry on a terrace after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. The town on the outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar remains underwater after a...more

A resident makes his way through a flooded street while a woman hangs clothes to dry on a terrace after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. The town on the outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar remains underwater after a massive downpour, with residents saying some cannot access their homes and that dangerous animals are lurking in the waters. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

