Wed Sep 9, 2020

Senegal town submerged after 'exceptional' rain

A resident makes his way through a flooded street while a woman hangs clothes to dry on a terrace after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. The town on the outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar remains underwater after a massive downpour, with residents saying some cannot access their homes and that dangerous animals are lurking in the waters. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A resident makes his way through a flooded street while a woman hangs clothes to dry on a terrace after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. The town on the outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar remains underwater after a massive downpour, with residents saying some cannot access their homes and that dangerous animals are lurking in the waters.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A resident makes his way through a flooded street while a woman hangs clothes to dry on a terrace after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. The town on the outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar remains underwater after a massive downpour, with residents saying some cannot access their homes and that dangerous animals are lurking in the waters. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

Residents make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Residents make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra  
Residents wade through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Residents wade through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Residents wade through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents make their way through a flood street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Residents make their way through a flood street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Residents make their way through a flood street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man speaks as he wades through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man speaks as he wades through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A man speaks as he wades through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident shows his shovel that he uses to row through flooded streets after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra &nbsp;

A resident shows his shovel that he uses to row through flooded streets after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A resident shows his shovel that he uses to row through flooded streets after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra  
A resident walks through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senega, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A resident walks through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senega, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A resident walks through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senega, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An aerial view of a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An aerial view of a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
An aerial view of a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents carry their belongings as they try make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Residents carry their belongings as they try make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Residents carry their belongings as they try make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents carry their furniture which they recovered from their flooded house in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Residents carry their furniture which they recovered from their flooded house in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Residents carry their furniture which they recovered from their flooded house in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents walk through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Residents walk through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Residents walk through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
