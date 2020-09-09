Senegal town submerged after 'exceptional' rain
A resident makes his way through a flooded street while a woman hangs clothes to dry on a terrace after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. The town on the outskirts of Senegal's capital Dakar remains underwater after a...more
Residents make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents wade through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents make their way through a flood street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man speaks as he wades through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident shows his shovel that he uses to row through flooded streets after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident walks through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senega, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An aerial view of a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents carry their belongings as they try make their way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents carry their furniture which they recovered from their flooded house in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents walk through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident makes his way through a flooded street after last week's heavy rains in Keur Massar, Senegal, September 8. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets
Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a...
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital
Police break up scuffles between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter activists in Salem, Oregon.
Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells
El Salvador opened up the gates of an overcrowded prison to talk up the success of its crime strategy, on the day the country's attorney general said he plans...
MORE IN PICTURES
California wildfires rage amid extreme heat
Three large wildfires burned in California and a fourth was growing quickly as a weekend heat wave lingered across the state.
Best of the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open, the second Grand Slam this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators in New York.
Thousands of migrants left homeless after fire guts camp on Greek island
Thousands of migrants were left without shelter after overnight fires gutted their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets
Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Demonstrators scuffle in Oregon capital
Police break up scuffles between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter activists in Salem, Oregon.
Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells
El Salvador opened up the gates of an overcrowded prison to talk up the success of its crime strategy, on the day the country's attorney general said he plans to investigate allegations the government is negotiating a notorious gang to reduce homicides.