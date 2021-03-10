Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 9, 2021 | 7:43pm EST

Senior women find boogie boarding joy on California coast

Karen Helman, 67, rides her boogie board in Solana Beach, California, March 8, 2021. Californian grannies and retired mothers are living it up on boogie boards, riding the waves like kids away from the sunset. For these besties, there was no better way to celebrate International Women's Day than to surf together at Solana Beach, California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
"It's exhilarating. There is nothing like being in the water, getting wet, getting cold and loving it," said 75-year-old Patti Fitchen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Members put on their wetsuits before a morning boogie boarding session. "Look at these great women," chimed in Christa Stahl, 85, a boogie boarder for almost 20 years. "Nobody's worried about their hair and makeup or how much weight they've gained or lost, they're just real, you know, it's really been special." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
The boogie boarding group, with members aged 60-90, was founded by Fran Dyer (R) and friends after she retired and moved to the area. "We're not raising children anymore," Dyer said. "Some of us are retired and we need new friends and we need activities. And I'm 74. I want to be busy every minute."  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A member of the group rides a wave. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
For Christa Stahl, riding the waves on her belly is bliss after 85 years of ups and downs. "To find something to do that makes you forget all that and feel optimistic, I think that's the toughest part," she said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Lora Wheat, 73, laughs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Karen Helman (L) follows her grandson Grayson, 7, to the beach with Loraine Vaught (C). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A member of the group holds her boogie board before hitting the waves. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A member of the group rides a wave. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
The group hits the beach. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Pam Shetler rides a wave. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Jackie Zucker rides her boogie board. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
The group gathers for a picture after their morning boogie boarding session. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
The group hits the beach. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
