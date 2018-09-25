Sentencing for Bill Cosby
A soap bubble blown by a protester drifts past actor and comedian Bill Cosby as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Andrea Constand arrives at the sentencing hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS
Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson exits the courtroom for lunch on the second day of sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
Actor and Comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Judge Steven T. O'Neill enters the courtroom for the sentencing of Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS
Joseph P. Green Jr, lawyer of Bill Cosby, arrives for the sentencing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS
Bill Cosby accuser (R) Lili Bernard uses her smartphone while waiting to enter the courtroom on the second day of sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
Bill Cosby arrives with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS
Bird Milliken protests outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before the arrival of Bill Cosby for sentencing in his sexual assault trial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS
Bill Cosby walks with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt to the courtroom in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS
Joseph Green Jr, lawyer of Bill Cosby, arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Artist Bird Miliken protests as Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Artist Bird Miliken, left, protests as Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for the sentencing hearings in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
