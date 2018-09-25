Edition:
Sentencing for Bill Cosby

A soap bubble blown by a protester drifts past actor and comedian Bill Cosby as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Andrea Constand arrives at the sentencing hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS

Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson exits the courtroom for lunch on the second day of sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Actor and Comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Judge Steven T. O'Neill enters the courtroom for the sentencing of Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS

Joseph P. Green Jr, lawyer of Bill Cosby, arrives for the sentencing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS

Bill Cosby accuser (R) Lili Bernard uses her smartphone while waiting to enter the courtroom on the second day of sentencing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Bill Cosby arrives with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS

Bird Milliken protests outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before the arrival of Bill Cosby for sentencing in his sexual assault trial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS

Bill Cosby walks with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt to the courtroom in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. David Maialetti/Pool via REUTERS

Joseph Green Jr, lawyer of Bill Cosby, arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Artist Bird Miliken protests as Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Artist Bird Miliken, left, protests as Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for the sentencing hearings in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

