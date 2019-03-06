Edition:
Seoul shrouded in smog

A woman looks at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, South Korea, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Apartment complexes are seen shrouded by fine dust during a polluted day in Seoul, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People wearing a mask wait to cross a street, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman wearing a mask waits to cross a street, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Chinese tourists pose for photographs as the view of central Seoul is seen in the background shrouded by fine dust, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

N Seoul Tower is seen shrouded by fine dust on a polluted day, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man wearing a mask waits to cross a street on a polluted day in Seoul, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Visitors look at a view of Seoul shrouded by fine dust on a polluted day in Seoul, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Apartment complexes shrouded by fine dust on a polluted day in Seoul, March 6. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Businessmen down a street, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A student wearing a mask uses his mobile phone, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man takes a walk on a polluted day in Seoul, March 5. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

