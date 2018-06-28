Separated at the border
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera,...more
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, shows a picture of his son Nixon at his home in Eden, Lepaera,...more
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the US and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, gestures during an interview with Reuters at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras....more
Melvin Garcia, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his daughter Daylin Garcia, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, shows a letter sent by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during...more
Melvin Garcia, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his daughter Daylin Garcia, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, gestures during an interview with Reuters in Choloma, Honduras....more
Melvin Garcia, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his daughter Daylin Garcia, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, shows a photo of his daughter during an interview with Reuters in...more
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point as a result of the Trump administration's immigration policy, gestures with his other son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in...more
Elizabeth Cruz, wife of Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, holds her youngest son Neimar at her home in Eden,...more
