Separated at the border

Melvin Garcia, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his daughter Daylin Garcia, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, shows a letter sent by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during an interview with Reuters in Choloma, Honduras. The letter reads "Your daughter is detained in a juvenile detention center in South Texas. She is pending an appointment in court". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

