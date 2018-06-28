Edition:
Separated at the border

Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, shows a picture of his son Nixon at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the US and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, gestures during an interview with Reuters at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Melvin Garcia, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his daughter Daylin Garcia, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, shows a letter sent by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during an interview with Reuters in Choloma, Honduras. The letter reads "Your daughter is detained in a juvenile detention center in South Texas. She is pending an appointment in court". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Melvin Garcia, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his daughter Daylin Garcia, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, gestures during an interview with Reuters in Choloma, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Melvin Garcia, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his daughter Daylin Garcia, 12, at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, shows a photo of his daughter during an interview with Reuters in Choloma, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point as a result of the Trump administration's immigration policy, gestures with his other son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Elizabeth Cruz, wife of Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, holds her youngest son Neimar at her home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
