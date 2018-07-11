Separated family reunited
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his four year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in...more
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, with his four year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his four year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
