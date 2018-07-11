Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2018 | 10:15am EDT

Separated family reunited

Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his four year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in detention. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

1 / 9
2 / 9
3 / 9
4 / 9
5 / 9
6 / 9
7 / 9
8 / 9
9 / 9
