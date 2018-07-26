Separated family reunited
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana outside of Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter, shortly after being reunited with her following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border, in Brownsville,...more
Isabela hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana outside of Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter, shortly after being reunited in Brownsville, Texas. Picture taken July 11. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dayana, a 17-year-old asylum seeker leaves Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter, shortly after being reunited with her mother following their separation. Picture taken July 11. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela sits in her hotel room bed as waits for the release of her 17 year-old daughter from a federal contracted shelter, after being separated from her by immigration authorities while crossing into the United States illegally from Mexico, in...more
Isabela holds her 17-year-old daughter Dayana's arm as they walk in a park next to a U.S. flag, several days after they were reunited, in Brentwood, Maryland. Picture taken July 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dayana prepares to leaves her home, several days after she was reunited with her mother, in Brentwood, Maryland. Picture taken July 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela and Dayana looks at pictures of their reunion, in Brentwood, Maryland. Picture taken July 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela, her daughter Dayana and her partner Carlos leave a motel, a day after being reunited with Isabela following their separation for 40 days, in Brownsville, Texas. Pictures taken July 12. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela, her daughter Dayana and her partner Carlos leave a motel, a day after being reunited, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture taken July 12. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela, Dayana and Carlos, a day after being reunited, Brownsville, Texas. Picture taken July 12. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela hugs Lesvia, another asylum seeker from Guatemala, as she leaves a motel, after being reunited with her daughter following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border for 40 days, in Brownsville, Texas. Picture taken July 12. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Isabela and her daughter Dayana sit on a park bench, several days after they were reunited, in Brentwood, Maryland. Picture taken July 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela and her daughter Dayana leave their new home, several days after they were reunited, in Brentwood, Maryland. Picture taken July 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela and Dayana leave their new home, several days after they were reunited, in Brentwood, Maryland. Picture taken July 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Isabela holds her daughter Dayana's hand as they walk in a park, several days after they were reunited, in Brentwood, Maryland. Picture taken July 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
