Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0
Costa Rica's Daniel Colindres clashes with Serbia's Luka Milivojevic during the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Referees separate Serbia's and Costa Rica's players. REUTERS/David Gray
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas in action. REUTERS/David Gray
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell in action with Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic attempts an overhead kick. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates scoring their first goal with Dusko Tosic and Nikola Milenkovic. REUTERS/David Gray
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates scoring their first goal with Dusko Tosic, Nikola Milenkovic and team mates. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov scores their first goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action with Costa Rica's David Guzman. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Branislav Ivanovic in action with Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz and Oscar Duarte. REUTERS/David Gray
Costa Rica's Keylor Navas makes a save from Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa in action with Serbia's Filip Kostic and Aleksandar Kolarov. REUTERS/David Gray
The assistant referee breaks up Serbia's Nemanja Matic and Costa Rica assistant manager Luis Marin after they clash during the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Serbia's Luka Milivojevic throws his jersey to fans at the end of the match. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
Firefly Music Festival
Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.
Portugal 3 - Spain 3
Spain takes on Portugal in World Cup action.
World Cup fans
Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.
Iran 1 - Morocco 0
Iran plays Morocco in World Cup action.