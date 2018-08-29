Serena style
Serena Williams in action at the French Open, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, August 27, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams enters to play at the U.S. Open, August 27, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams at the Australian Open, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien/Action Images
The nails and wrist watch of Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 2, 2016. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 7, 2016. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams at the Australian Open, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Serena Williams at the French Open, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Serena Williams at the French Open, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Serena Williams warms up at the French Open, May 28, 2014. Action Images/Tony O'Brien
Serena Williams warms up at Wimbledon, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Serena Williams warms up at the U.S. Open, August 31, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams at Wimbledon, June 29, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams at the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami, March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Serena Williams warms up at the U.S. Open, August 30, 2004. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Serena Williams removes her boots at the Australian Open, January 17, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray
Serena Williams pulls at a ribbon on her dress at the U.S. Open, August 27, 2007. Williams later tore the ribbon off the dress. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Serena Williams at the JPMorgan Chase Open in Carson, California August 12, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Serena Williams at a tennis clinic in Hong Kong, September 14, 2002. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Serena Williams at the Australian Open, January 20, 2003. REUTERS/David Gray
Serena Williams at Wimbledon, July 1, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams at Wimbledon, June 29, 1998. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
John McCain lies in state
Residents line up at the Arizona statehouse to pay respects to the late Senator John McCain, the Vietnam War hero and two-time Republican presidential candidate...
Bees swarm Times Square
New York City's Times Square was abuzz as bees swarmed a hot dog stand, prompting police to shut down the street and call a beekeeper as tourists looked on.
Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico has revised the official death toll estimate from Hurricane Maria to almost 3,000.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal turns notorious political prison into museum
Portugal plans to turn a notorious prison where anti-fascist activists were once beaten and tortured into a museum to help ensure that the memories and experiences of its aging survivors do not die with them.
Moscow Auto Salon
Highlights from the 2018 Moscow International Auto Salon.
Russia's Cossack Games
Highlights from the Youth Cossack Games in Stavropol region, Russia.
John McCain lies in state
Residents line up at the Arizona statehouse to pay respects to the late Senator John McCain, the Vietnam War hero and two-time Republican presidential candidate whose body will lie in state for the day at the Capitol Rotunda in Phoenix.
Bees swarm Times Square
New York City's Times Square was abuzz as bees swarmed a hot dog stand, prompting police to shut down the street and call a beekeeper as tourists looked on.
Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico has revised the official death toll estimate from Hurricane Maria to almost 3,000.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.