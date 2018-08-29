Edition:
Serena style

Serena Williams in action at the French Open, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, August 27, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Serena Williams enters to play at the U.S. Open, August 27, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
Serena Williams at the Australian Open, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien/Action Images

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
The nails and wrist watch of Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 2, 2016. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 7, 2016. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Serena Williams at the Australian Open, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, September 07, 2014
Serena Williams at the French Open, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Serena Williams at the French Open, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Serena Williams warms up at the French Open, May 28, 2014. Action Images/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Serena Williams warms up at Wimbledon, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2012
Serena Williams warms up at the U.S. Open, August 31, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2009
Serena Williams at Wimbledon, June 29, 2004. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Serena Williams at the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami, March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2007
Serena Williams warms up at the U.S. Open, August 30, 2004. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Serena Williams removes her boots at the Australian Open, January 17, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Serena Williams pulls at a ribbon on her dress at the U.S. Open, August 27, 2007. Williams later tore the ribbon off the dress. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2007
Serena Williams at the JPMorgan Chase Open in Carson, California August 12, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2006
Serena Williams at a tennis clinic in Hong Kong, September 14, 2002. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Serena Williams at the Australian Open, January 20, 2003. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Serena Williams at Wimbledon, July 1, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Serena Williams at Wimbledon, June 29, 1998. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
