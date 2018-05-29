Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam court

Williams has spoken about health concerns over blood clots in the days after giving birth, and on Tuesday said: "Yeah, the catsuit, I had a lot of problems with my blood clots, and, God, I don't know how many I have had in the past 12 months ... So...more

Williams has spoken about health concerns over blood clots in the days after giving birth, and on Tuesday said: "Yeah, the catsuit, I had a lot of problems with my blood clots, and, God, I don't know how many I have had in the past 12 months ... So it is definitely a little functionality to it. I have been wearing pants in general a lot when I play so I can keep, you know, the blood circulation going. It's a fun suit, but it's also functional so I can be able to play without any problems." REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

