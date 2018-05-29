Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam court
Even the Parisian stormclouds cleared for Serena Williams on Tuesday, as the new mother's baby steps back to Grand Slam tennis became a stride into the second round of the French Open after defeating Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech...more
Dressed in a skintight, all-in-one black bodysuit, broken up by a vivid scarlet belt, Serena captivated the French crowd from the start of the contest to its 7-6(4) 6-4 conclusion. "Two years has been a really long time," she told the crowd in...more
The last time the American had appeared in a Grand Slam tournament was at the Australian Open in 2017, when she won it while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Williams is now sporting her own superhero outfit as she makes her return to Grand Slam tennis. "I call it like my Wakanda-inspired catsuit. It's really fun," the American laughed, referencing the fictional Sub-Saharan African nation which is home to...more
Behind the jokes, there is also a more serious reason for the choice of skin-tight bodysuit outfit for the American who only had her daughter last September. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Williams has spoken about health concerns over blood clots in the days after giving birth, and on Tuesday said: "Yeah, the catsuit, I had a lot of problems with my blood clots, and, God, I don't know how many I have had in the past 12 months ... So...more
This time there was a little rust to shake off -- she only gave birth in September -- and she didn't quite move as when at her best. But all the same Serena was too strong, too good, simply too Serena for her world 70-ranked opponent Pliskova. It was...more
But in the data that counts, Serena is a giant of the tennis court. Her haul of 23 Grand Slam singles crowns beats Steffi Graf's total by one, and is just one shy of Margaret Court's record 24. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Coming into this tournament her career prize money stood at more than $84 million. That she is currently ranked 451 in the WTA rankings is an irrelevance - more pertinent is that she finished 2017 ranked 22, having played only two events all...more
Next up for the three-times champion is Australian 17th seed Ashleigh Barty. It won't be an encounter Barty will relish. She could be considered the most unlucky of seeds in a Grand Slam, for there can never have been a more dangerous floater in the...more
French Open organizers stick rigidly to the WTA rankings, so would not seed Serena. That is already beginning to look like a mistake Wimbledon -- which allows itself some 'wriggle-room' -- would be wise to avoid repeating. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Kristyna Pliskova in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serena Williams in action. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serena Williams celebrates winning her first round match at the French Open. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams is interviewed by Marion Bartoli after winning her match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos of the past week.
Real Madrid wins Champions League
A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a...
Athletes protest racial injustice
Images of athletes staging on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as the NFL announces it will fine teams if players on the field...
MORE IN PICTURES
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S
Highlights from the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.
Funerals for Santa Fe shooting victims
Victims are laid to rest after the fatal shooting of 10 people at a Houston-area high school.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
Deadly attack in Belgium
A man killed two policewomen and a bystander in Liege before being shot dead in a gunbattle at a school in what prosecutors are treating as a terrorist attack.
Tension rises on Israel-Gaza border
Palestinian militants launch their heaviest barrages against Israel since the 2014 Gaza war and Israeli aircraft struck back in a surge of fighting after weeks of border violence.
Hawaii's relentless lava
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.
Messages for Savita
Hundreds of people have left notes, flowers and candles at a large mural in Dublin of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian whose death in 2012 from a septic miscarriage after being refused a termination spurred lawmakers into action.
Remembering the veterans
Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.
Class of 2018
Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.