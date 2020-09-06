Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake
A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas, September 5. Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS
A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks, local officials said, adding that no one was hurt. Bob...more
“That was truly an exceptional number of boats,” said Kristen Dark, public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies patrol the lake. “Several of the boats did sink.” Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS
Dark said additional officers had been deployed given expectations that the “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” would increase the number of vessels on the water, but that they still received a large number of distress calls. Courtesy of Paul Roberts...more
Boats take part in a parade of supporters of President Trump on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas, September 5. Bob Daemmrich via REUTERS
Boats take part in a parade on Lake Travis, September 5. The event had been advertised on Facebook, calling for boats of “all shapes and sizes” to participate and for owners to decorate their vessels in “patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags...more
Boats take part in a parade of supporters of President Trump on Lake Travis, September 5. Lake Travis is a reservoir on the Colorado river that is a popular spot for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational activities. Bob...more
Boats take part in a parade on Lake Travis, September 5. Despite the incidents, no injuries or medical emergencies were reported, said Christa Stedman, a spokeswoman for Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. Courtesy of Paul Roberts...more
