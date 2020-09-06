Edition:
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas, September 5.

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks, local officials said, adding that no one was hurt.

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
"That was truly an exceptional number of boats," said Kristen Dark, public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies patrol the lake. "Several of the boats did sink."

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Dark said additional officers had been deployed given expectations that the "Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade" would increase the number of vessels on the water, but that they still received a large number of distress calls.

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas, September 5.

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Boats take part in a parade of supporters of President Trump on Lake Travis near Lakeway, Texas, September 5.

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Boats take part in a parade on Lake Travis, September 5. The event had been advertised on Facebook, calling for boats of "all shapes and sizes" to participate and for owners to decorate their vessels in "patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle."

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Boats take part in a parade of supporters of President Trump on Lake Travis, September 5. Lake Travis is a reservoir on the Colorado river that is a popular spot for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational activities.

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
A boat is engulfed in waves from the large wakes of a flotilla of supporters of President Trump, during a boat parade on Lake Travis, September 5.

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Boats take part in a parade on Lake Travis, September 5. Despite the incidents, no injuries or medical emergencies were reported, said Christa Stedman, a spokeswoman for Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
