Severe drought marks California landscape
An aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape as the state faces its worst drought since 1977, in Indio, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows former docks on a Salton Sea beach, with the water much further away, in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows agricultural fields in Mecca, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows tourists visiting Salvation Mountain in Slab City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
The Salton Sea is pictured in Bombay Beach, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, that has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Elizabeth Lake, an unincorporated community in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021....more
An aerial view shows houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville,...more
An art installation is seen on the Salton Sea’s beach in Bombay Beach, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An abandoned building is seen along the California State Route 111 in Salton, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows the Salton Sea in Salton, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows agricultural fields in Mundo, California July 4, 2021. Picture taken with a drone REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A sign asking for actions to save the Salton Sea is seen along the California State Route 111 in Mundo, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A former dock is seen on a Salton Sea beach in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows the dry ground on a Salton Sea beach in Salton City, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A welcome sign is seen along the California State Route 111 in Bombay Beach, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An end sign is seen in front of a beach of the Salton Sea in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California June 16, 2021....more
An art installation is seen on the Salton Sea’s beach in Bombay Beach, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Dead palm trees are seen near the beaches of the Salton Sea in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A swing installation is seen in the Salton Sea in Bombay Beach, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows agricultural fields in the Coachella valley in Mecca, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A bird flies over an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues, near the Salton Sea in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape in Indio, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An abandoned building is seen in Desert Shores, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues, in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Wood pillars that used to be in the water are seen on the beach of the Salton Sea in Salton City, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows new grass being watered in a golf course in La Quinta near Palm Springs, California, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows a golf course next to desert landscape in Palm Desert near Palm Springs, California, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An abandoned building is seen along the California State Route 111 in Mundo, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A golf course is seen next to desert landscape, intersected by a road, in Palm Desert, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows dead palm trees on the beach near the Salton Sea in Salton City, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows the lake Cahuilla, next to desert landscape, in La Quinta near Palm Springs, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude...more
Aerial view shows a housing development next to desert landscape in Cathedral City, near Palm Springs, California, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Aerial view shows a golf course next to desert landscape, in Palm Desert, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Next Slideshows
Dozens missing after landslides in Japan
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city...
Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU for port
A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over...
Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in
Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity as Afghan forces settled into the vast...
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation's 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan.
Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat
A fast-moving forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton.
New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade
The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.
In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals
All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.
First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse
Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered as a tight-knit family who loved taking walks on the beach and spending time together.
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Dozens missing after landslides in Japan
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami.