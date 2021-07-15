Edition:
Severe drought marks California landscape

A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and a prolonged drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, July 14. REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
An aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape as the state faces its worst drought since 1977, in Indio, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Livestock is seen as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, July 14.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Supervisory park ranger Jennette Jurado reads the sidewalks temperature at 178 degrees fahrenheit in Death Valley, California, July 11. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
An aerial view shows former docks on a Salton Sea beach, with the water much further away, in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A Cal Fire engine squad member knocks down hot spots around the perimeter of the River Fire near Yosemite, California, July 14.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
An aerial view shows an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows agricultural fields in Mecca, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows tourists visiting Salvation Mountain in Slab City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
The Salton Sea is pictured in Bombay Beach, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, that has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Elizabeth Lake, an unincorporated community in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
An aerial view shows houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
A dust storm is seen approaching in Death Valley, California, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
An art installation is seen on the Salton Sea’s beach in Bombay Beach, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An abandoned building is seen along the California State Route 111 in Salton, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows the Salton Sea in Salton, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows agricultural fields in Mundo, California July 4, 2021.  Picture taken with a drone REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A sign asking for actions to save the Salton Sea is seen along the California State Route 111 in Mundo, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A former dock is seen on a Salton Sea beach in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows the dry ground on a Salton Sea beach in Salton City, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A welcome sign is seen along the California State Route 111 in Bombay Beach, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An end sign is seen in front of a beach of the Salton Sea in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
An art installation is seen on the Salton Sea’s beach in Bombay Beach, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Dead palm trees are seen near the beaches of the Salton Sea in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A swing installation is seen in the Salton Sea in Bombay Beach, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows agricultural fields in the Coachella valley in Mecca, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A bird flies over an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues, near the Salton Sea in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape in Indio, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
An abandoned building is seen in Desert Shores, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues, in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Wood pillars that used to be in the water are seen on the beach of the Salton Sea in Salton City, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows new grass being watered in a golf course in La Quinta near Palm Springs, California, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
An aerial view shows a golf course next to desert landscape in Palm Desert near Palm Springs, California, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
A golf course is seen next to desert landscape, intersected by a road, in Palm Desert, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
An aerial view shows dead palm trees on the beach near the Salton Sea in Salton City, California July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
An aerial view shows the lake Cahuilla, next to desert landscape, in La Quinta near Palm Springs, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Aerial view shows a housing development next to desert landscape in Cathedral City, near Palm Springs, California, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Aerial view shows a golf course next to desert landscape, in Palm Desert, California June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
