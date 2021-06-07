Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day
A community police officer fills out his ballot at a polling station during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A police officer works at a scene in a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Police officers stand in front of a polling station after polls closed on mid-term election day in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A police officer walks by a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Norma Hernandez, candidate for mayor of Chilpancingo, Evelyn Salgado, candidate for governor in the state of Guerrero celebrate with supporters on mid-term election day, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Voters use their mobile phones as they demand to be let into a polling station after its doors were closed early while there was still a line outside during mid-term elections in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya...more
A man gesture as police officers stand in front of a polling station after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man casts his vote at a polling station during mid-terms elections in Morelia, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Nuns queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during mid-terms elections in Morelia, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
People try to enter to cast their vote minutes before the door closes during mid-term elections in Mexico City , Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man casts his vote at a polling station during the mid-term elections, in Hermosillo, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An indigenous Raramuri casts her vote at a polling station during mid-term elections in during mid-term elections in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A community police officer keeps watch at a polling station as people queue to vote during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An electoral worker sanitizes at a polling station during mid-term election in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A person gets a finger inked after casting a vote at a polling station during mid-term election in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child waits as her parents cast their votes at the polling station during mid-term elections in Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Informational posters are seen outside a polling station during the mid-term elections, in Chalco, Mexico, June 6. 2021. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows his ID at a polling station during the mid-term election outside the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Police officers and members of the National Guard stand guard as workers of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carry voting materials, to be distributed to polling stations, ahead of midterm elections in Nahuatzen, Mexico, June 5, 2021....more
