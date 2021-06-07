Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 7, 2021 | 1:45pm EDT

Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day

A community police officer fills out his ballot at a polling station during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A community police officer fills out his ballot at a polling station during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A community police officer fills out his ballot at a polling station during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 24
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
2 / 24
A police officer works at a scene in a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A police officer works at a scene in a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A police officer works at a scene in a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
3 / 24
Police officers stand in front of a polling station after polls closed on mid-term election day in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Police officers stand in front of a polling station after polls closed on mid-term election day in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Police officers stand in front of a polling station after polls closed on mid-term election day in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
4 / 24
A police officer walks by a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A police officer walks by a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A police officer walks by a polling station where a man threw a severed human head, during the mid-term elections in Tijuana, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
5 / 24
Norma Hernandez, candidate for mayor of Chilpancingo, Evelyn Salgado, candidate for governor in the state of Guerrero celebrate with supporters on mid-term election day, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Norma Hernandez, candidate for mayor of Chilpancingo, Evelyn Salgado, candidate for governor in the state of Guerrero celebrate with supporters on mid-term election day, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Norma Hernandez, candidate for mayor of Chilpancingo, Evelyn Salgado, candidate for governor in the state of Guerrero celebrate with supporters on mid-term election day, in Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 24
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
7 / 24
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
8 / 24
Voters use their mobile phones as they demand to be let into a polling station after its doors were closed early while there was still a line outside during mid-term elections in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Voters use their mobile phones as they demand to be let into a polling station after its doors were closed early while there was still a line outside during mid-term elections in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Voters use their mobile phones as they demand to be let into a polling station after its doors were closed early while there was still a line outside during mid-term elections in Los Reyes, Mexico City, Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
9 / 24
A man gesture as police officers stand in front of a polling station after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man gesture as police officers stand in front of a polling station after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A man gesture as police officers stand in front of a polling station after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
10 / 24
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
11 / 24
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Electoral workers count ballots after polls closed on mid-term election day at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
12 / 24
A man casts his vote at a polling station during mid-terms elections in Morelia, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

A man casts his vote at a polling station during mid-terms elections in Morelia, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A man casts his vote at a polling station during mid-terms elections in Morelia, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
13 / 24
Nuns queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during mid-terms elections in Morelia, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Nuns queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during mid-terms elections in Morelia, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Nuns queue to cast their votes outside a polling station during mid-terms elections in Morelia, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
14 / 24
People try to enter to cast their vote minutes before the door closes during mid-term elections in Mexico City , Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People try to enter to cast their vote minutes before the door closes during mid-term elections in Mexico City , Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
People try to enter to cast their vote minutes before the door closes during mid-term elections in Mexico City , Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
15 / 24
A man casts his vote at a polling station during the mid-term elections, in Hermosillo, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man casts his vote at a polling station during the mid-term elections, in Hermosillo, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A man casts his vote at a polling station during the mid-term elections, in Hermosillo, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 24
An indigenous Raramuri casts her vote at a polling station during mid-term elections in during mid-term elections in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

An indigenous Raramuri casts her vote at a polling station during mid-term elections in during mid-term elections in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
An indigenous Raramuri casts her vote at a polling station during mid-term elections in during mid-term elections in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
17 / 24
A community police officer keeps watch at a polling station as people queue to vote during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A community police officer keeps watch at a polling station as people queue to vote during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A community police officer keeps watch at a polling station as people queue to vote during mid-term election in Alyahualtempa, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 24
An electoral worker sanitizes at a polling station during mid-term election in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

An electoral worker sanitizes at a polling station during mid-term election in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
An electoral worker sanitizes at a polling station during mid-term election in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
19 / 24
A person gets a finger inked after casting a vote at a polling station during mid-term election in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A person gets a finger inked after casting a vote at a polling station during mid-term election in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A person gets a finger inked after casting a vote at a polling station during mid-term election in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 24
A child waits as her parents cast their votes at the polling station during mid-term elections in Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A child waits as her parents cast their votes at the polling station during mid-term elections in Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A child waits as her parents cast their votes at the polling station during mid-term elections in Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
21 / 24
Informational posters are seen outside a polling station during the mid-term elections, in Chalco, Mexico, June 6. 2021. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Informational posters are seen outside a polling station during the mid-term elections, in Chalco, Mexico, June 6. 2021. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Informational posters are seen outside a polling station during the mid-term elections, in Chalco, Mexico, June 6. 2021. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Close
22 / 24
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows his ID at a polling station during the mid-term election outside the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows his ID at a polling station during the mid-term election outside the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shows his ID at a polling station during the mid-term election outside the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
23 / 24
Police officers and members of the National Guard stand guard as workers of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carry voting materials, to be distributed to polling stations, ahead of midterm elections in Nahuatzen, Mexico, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Police officers and members of the National Guard stand guard as workers of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carry voting materials, to be distributed to polling stations, ahead of midterm elections in Nahuatzen, Mexico, June 5, 2021....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Police officers and members of the National Guard stand guard as workers of the National Electoral Institute (INE) carry voting materials, to be distributed to polling stations, ahead of midterm elections in Nahuatzen, Mexico, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered...

Next Slideshows

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of...

7:49am EDT
I am LGBTQ

I am LGBTQ

As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.

Jun 06 2021
Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19...

Jun 04 2021
Inside Canada's residential school system

Inside Canada's residential school system

A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the...

Jun 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek

The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek

Protesters have been blockading logging roads for months near the Fairy Creek watershed on western Vancouver Island, reigniting a debate on whether there should be a moratorium on logging Canada's ancient forests.

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.

I am LGBTQ

I am LGBTQ

As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world.

Inside Canada's residential school system

Inside Canada's residential school system

A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."

Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square

Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square

Work crews in Minneapolis took down barricades at George Floyd Square, the intersection where the 46-year-old Black man was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, though activists quickly replaced them with makeshift barriers.

Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire

Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire

Sri Lanka braced for the possibility of an oil spill after the MV X-Press Pearl cargo ship, laden with chemicals and on fire for two weeks, sank off its western coast in what is already the country's worst ever man-made environmental disaster.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast