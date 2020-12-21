Shaken by new coronavirus strain, Britain goes into lockdown
Security officers perform a control at a closed entrance of the Port of Dover as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
People shop at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An electronic sign displays information as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Emergency services park between lorries on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk past a newly placed sign on Eel Brook Common as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Fulham, London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Toilet paper rolls are seen on an almost empty shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People shop at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Polish truck driver Marcin Pastok reacts as he sits in his lorry cab whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view of a closed road and the logo of the Port of Dover at the port as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Dover, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Flights from Britain are announced cancelled at Cointrin airport, the day the Swiss government imposed a 10 days quarantine for travellers who have entered from Britain in Geneva, Switzerland, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People queue outside a Tesco store as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Vegetable racks are empty at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An electronic sign displays information about a stricter tiered set of restrictions imposed by the British government amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Southgate, London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
A Hungarian truck driver adjusts a satellite dish for viewing television on the front of his lorry whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020....more
The last turkey is seen on a shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Freight vehicles line up prior to boarding a train to France via the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A public health information message is displayed as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
