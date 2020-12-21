Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Dec 21, 2020 | 2:07pm EST

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, Britain goes into lockdown

Security officers perform a control at a closed entrance of the Port of Dover as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Security officers perform a control at a closed entrance of the Port of Dover as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Security officers perform a control at a closed entrance of the Port of Dover as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
1 / 19
People shop at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People shop at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
People shop at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 19
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 19
An electronic sign displays information as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

An electronic sign displays information as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
An electronic sign displays information as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
4 / 19
Emergency services park between lorries on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Emergency services park between lorries on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Emergency services park between lorries on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 19
People walk past a newly placed sign on Eel Brook Common as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Fulham, London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People walk past a newly placed sign on Eel Brook Common as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Fulham, London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
People walk past a newly placed sign on Eel Brook Common as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Fulham, London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
6 / 19
Toilet paper rolls are seen on an almost empty shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Toilet paper rolls are seen on an almost empty shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Toilet paper rolls are seen on an almost empty shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 19
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 19
People shop at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People shop at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
People shop at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 19
Polish truck driver Marcin Pastok reacts as he sits in his lorry cab whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Polish truck driver Marcin Pastok reacts as he sits in his lorry cab whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Polish truck driver Marcin Pastok reacts as he sits in his lorry cab whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 19
General view of a closed road and the logo of the Port of Dover at the port as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Dover, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

General view of a closed road and the logo of the Port of Dover at the port as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Dover, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
General view of a closed road and the logo of the Port of Dover at the port as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Dover, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
11 / 19
Flights from Britain are announced cancelled at Cointrin airport, the day the Swiss government imposed a 10 days quarantine for travellers who have entered from Britain in Geneva, Switzerland, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Flights from Britain are announced cancelled at Cointrin airport, the day the Swiss government imposed a 10 days quarantine for travellers who have entered from Britain in Geneva, Switzerland, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Flights from Britain are announced cancelled at Cointrin airport, the day the Swiss government imposed a 10 days quarantine for travellers who have entered from Britain in Geneva, Switzerland, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
12 / 19
People queue outside a Tesco store as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People queue outside a Tesco store as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
People queue outside a Tesco store as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 19
Vegetable racks are empty at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Vegetable racks are empty at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Vegetable racks are empty at a Sainsbury's store in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 19
An electronic sign displays information about a stricter tiered set of restrictions imposed by the British government amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Southgate, London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

An electronic sign displays information about a stricter tiered set of restrictions imposed by the British government amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Southgate, London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
An electronic sign displays information about a stricter tiered set of restrictions imposed by the British government amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Southgate, London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
15 / 19
A Hungarian truck driver adjusts a satellite dish for viewing television on the front of his lorry whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A Hungarian truck driver adjusts a satellite dish for viewing television on the front of his lorry whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A Hungarian truck driver adjusts a satellite dish for viewing television on the front of his lorry whilst he waits at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK, in Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 19
The last turkey is seen on a shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The last turkey is seen on a shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
The last turkey is seen on a shelf as people shop at a Sainsbury's store, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 19
Freight vehicles line up prior to boarding a train to France via the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Freight vehicles line up prior to boarding a train to France via the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
Freight vehicles line up prior to boarding a train to France via the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
18 / 19
A public health information message is displayed as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A public health information message is displayed as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
A public health information message is displayed as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Next Slideshows

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.

Dec 18 2020
First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents in the U.S. have been given priority for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Dec 18 2020
Christmas with COVID

Christmas with COVID

Scenes from a holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dec 18 2020
Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine

Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine

Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, frustrating rural health workers including those at the...

Dec 18 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered in 2020, captured in just one image.

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

First Americans roll up sleeves for COVID vaccines

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents in the U.S. have been given priority for the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Christmas with COVID

Christmas with COVID

Scenes from a holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine

Rural Texas doctors left out in cold on COVID vaccine

Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, frustrating rural health workers including those at the COVID-besieged Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa.

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Pictures of the year: Landscapes

Our top landscape images in 2020.

Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home

Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home

Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their week-long ordeal.

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

As a second wave of the coronavirus hits countries around the world, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to healthcare workers and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the U.S. Northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region, hobbling if not paralyzing travel as it moved up the coast and bore down on New England.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast