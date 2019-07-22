Edition:
Shane Lowry wins British Open

Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug trophy after winning The British Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, July 21. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug trophy. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Shane Lowry celebrates with his caddie after winning. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Shane Lowry on the 14th hole during the final round. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Tony Finau of the U.S. on the 1st hole during the final round. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Shane Lowry during the final round. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
England's Tommy Fleetwood during the second round. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
A general view during the third round. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Rory McIlroy after finishing the second round. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 5th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. during the second round. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, July 19, 2019
Tiger Woods of the U.S. during the first round. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Fans take pictures of Rory McIlroy during practice. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
A rainbow during the first round. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
