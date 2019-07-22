Shane Lowry wins British Open
Republic of Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug trophy after winning The British Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, July 21. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug trophy. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Shane Lowry celebrates with his caddie after winning. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Shane Lowry on the 14th hole during the final round. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Tony Finau of the U.S. on the 1st hole during the final round. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Shane Lowry during the final round. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
England's Tommy Fleetwood during the second round. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A general view during the third round. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Rory McIlroy after finishing the second round. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 5th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. during the second round. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Tiger Woods of the U.S. during the first round. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Fans take pictures of Rory McIlroy during practice. REUTERS/Ian Walton
A rainbow during the first round. REUTERS/Ian Walton
