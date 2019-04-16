Edition:
Pictures | Tue Apr 16, 2019

Shanghai Auto Show

A man cleans a BYD e-SEED GT concept EV during the media day for the Shanghai Auto show. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A man takes pictures of an Audi's electric vehicle (EV) Q2L 30 e-tron. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) car is presented. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
People try out Geely's new electric vehicle (EV) Geometry A (GE11). REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Covered vehicles are seen at the booth of Volvo. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A Volkswagen concept electric SUV ID. ROOMZZ. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A Geely's new electric vehicle (EV) Geometry A (GE11). REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
People visit a Tesla booth. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
An Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept car. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
NIO's new electric vehicle (EV) ET7. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A Mitsubishi's e-Yi Concept SUV. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
XPeng's electric vehicle (EV) P7. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Renault's new electric vehicle (EV) City K-ZE. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
People walk by a Ford Escape SUV. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A man cleans a Nissan IMs concept car. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A man touches an Aston Martin's electric vehicle(EV) Rapide E. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A man cleans a Porsche Cayenne Coupe. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A man touches a Buick Encore of GM. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A journalist looks at the front of a Hyundai Nexo car. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A JAC electric SUV iEV S4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
