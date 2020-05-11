Edition:
United States
Mon May 11, 2020

Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

While Mickey Mouse joined familiar Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience will not be as it was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing for visitors and employees. REUTERS/Aly Song

Disney's $5.5 billion China flagship is the first of its six resorts around the world to reopen after the pandemic that has now killed more than 280,000 people globally threw consumer service businesses around the world into turmoil. REUTERS/Aly Song

The reopening may provide a glimpse of how Disney can begin to recover from closures set to strip $1.4 billion from the company's profit. REUTERS/Aly Song

But the limited scope of the reopening in Shanghai underlines the scale of that task: While it welcomed more than 10 million guests in its first year after opening in 2016, the park will now restrict visitor numbers to 20% of daily capacity, or about 16,000 people - far below a level initially requested by the Chinese government. REUTERS/Aly Song

As well as scrapping parades and fireworks - replacing the latter with an evening light projection show - Disney has shut interactive children's play areas and indoor live theater shows. REUTERS/Aly Song

Still, the vast majority of its rides as well as most of its restaurants and shows will be open, said Andrew Bolstein, the park's senior vice-president of operations. More might reopen in time to come depending on the situation and government regulations, he added. REUTERS/Aly Song

Visitors wearing face masks line up to enter. Visitors holding annual passes are being asked to reserve an entry time and day in advance, and tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland's re-opening have been sold out. REUTERS/Aly Song

Markers have also been added to areas where people might congregate, such as shops and entertainment areas, to tell visitors where and where not to stand, while audio announcements regularly remind guests to maintain social distance. Visitors on rides are also asked to sit well apart. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday's guests, mostly parents with children or young couples, were greeted by waving park staff as they walked in, having been asked to show a green health code on their mobile phones before being allowed in. All wore masks. REUTERS/Aly Song

Visitors line up following social distancing markers, May 11. REUTERS/Aly Song

Staff members wearing protective face masks greet guests, May 11. REUTERS/Aly Song

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse greet guests. REUTERS/Aly Song

Visitors wearing face masks at the Shanghai Disneyland theme park as it reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song

Staff members wearing face masks stand outside the Shanghai Disneyland theme park as it reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song

Visitors wearing face masks line up to enter. REUTERS/Aly Song

Visitors hold face masks at the Shanghai Disneyland theme park as it reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children wearing face masks as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song

A girl wearing a face mask poses for a picture. REUTERS/Aly Song

A visitor wearing a face mask gestures as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song

