Shanghai Disneyland reopens
Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney. REUTERS/Aly Song
While Mickey Mouse joined familiar Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience will not be as it was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing for visitors and...more
Disney's $5.5 billion China flagship is the first of its six resorts around the world to reopen after the pandemic that has now killed more than 280,000 people globally threw consumer service businesses around the world into turmoil. ...more
The reopening may provide a glimpse of how Disney can begin to recover from closures set to strip $1.4 billion from the company's profit. REUTERS/Aly Song
But the limited scope of the reopening in Shanghai underlines the scale of that task: While it welcomed more than 10 million guests in its first year after opening in 2016, the park will now restrict visitor numbers to 20% of daily capacity, or about...more
As well as scrapping parades and fireworks - replacing the latter with an evening light projection show - Disney has shut interactive children's play areas and indoor live theater shows. REUTERS/Aly Song
Still, the vast majority of its rides as well as most of its restaurants and shows will be open, said Andrew Bolstein, the park's senior vice-president of operations. More might reopen in time to come depending on the situation and government...more
Visitors wearing face masks line up to enter. Visitors holding annual passes are being asked to reserve an entry time and day in advance, and tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland's re-opening have been sold out. REUTERS/Aly Song
Markers have also been added to areas where people might congregate, such as shops and entertainment areas, to tell visitors where and where not to stand, while audio announcements regularly remind guests to maintain social distance. Visitors on...more
Monday's guests, mostly parents with children or young couples, were greeted by waving park staff as they walked in, having been asked to show a green health code on their mobile phones before being allowed in. All wore masks. REUTERS/Aly Song
Visitors line up following social distancing markers, May 11. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members wearing protective face masks greet guests, May 11. REUTERS/Aly Song
Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse greet guests. REUTERS/Aly Song
Visitors wearing face masks at the Shanghai Disneyland theme park as it reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members wearing face masks stand outside the Shanghai Disneyland theme park as it reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song
Visitors wearing face masks line up to enter. REUTERS/Aly Song
Visitors hold face masks at the Shanghai Disneyland theme park as it reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song
Children wearing face masks as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl wearing a face mask poses for a picture. REUTERS/Aly Song
A visitor wearing a face mask gestures as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Thailand, Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return
Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out...
MORE IN PICTURES
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Thailand, Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return
Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city.
Anti-lockdown protests around the world
Protests against coronavirus restrictions around the world.
Marking Mother's Day amid the coronavirus
Video calls, visits through windows and social distancing marked Mother's Day celebrations around the world.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.