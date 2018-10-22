Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
A flock of sheep walks past the Bank of Spain during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern...more
A man tapes a flock of sheep walking by during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Security guards react as they see a flock of sheep walk by during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shepherds herd sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sheep walk on the streets during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People watch a flock of sheep walk by during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sheep walk on the streets during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy touches a sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People see a flock of sheep walk by during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A flock of sheep walks past Puerta del Sol, Madrid's famous landmark, during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sheep walk on the streets during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A flock of sheep walks past a Spanish flag during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A flock of sheep walks past Cibeles square during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
'Baby Trump' balloon flies over Los Angeles
The "Baby Trump" balloon that first debuted in London this summer is sent aloft in Los Angeles.
Blanket of spider webs
Spiders spin webs that cover trees, shrubs and every other surface at the banks of Lake Vistonida in Greece.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly train derailment in Taiwan
Eighteen people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, in the island's worst rail disaster in more than three decades.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
'March of the Migrant' heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants poured into the Mexican border city of Tapachula, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
'Baby Trump' balloon flies over Los Angeles
The "Baby Trump" balloon that first debuted in London this summer is sent aloft in Los Angeles.
Commuter train runs over crowd in India
A commuter train travelling at high speed struck a crowd of people seated on tracks in northern India on Friday.
Renewed clashes on Israel-Gaza border
Palestinians continue their protests demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.