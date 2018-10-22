Edition:
Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

A flock of sheep walks past the Bank of Spain during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. Shepherds parade the sheep through the city every year in order to exercise their right to use traditional routes to migrate their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 21, 2018
A man tapes a flock of sheep walking by during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Security guards react as they see a flock of sheep walk by during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Shepherds herd sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People watch a flock of sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Sheep walk on the streets during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People watch a flock of sheep walk by during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Sheep walk on the streets during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A boy touches a sheep during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People see a flock of sheep walk by during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A flock of sheep walks past Puerta del Sol, Madrid's famous landmark, during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Sheep walk on the streets during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A flock of sheep walks past a Spanish flag during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A flock of sheep walks past Cibeles square during the annual sheep parade through Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

