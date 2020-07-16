Edition:
Shelling between Azerbaijan and Armenia ends brief ceasefire

A woman stands inside a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in the village of Aygepar, Armenia July 15. Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of shelling military positions and villages on Thursday, breaking a day of ceasefire in border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A woman stands inside a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in the village of Aygepar, Armenia July 15. Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of shelling military positions and villages on Thursday, breaking a day of ceasefire in border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Mourners attend the funeral of Major Garush Hambardzumyan, who was killed in recent border clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan, in Yerevan, Armenia, July 16. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Mourners attend the funeral of Major Garush Hambardzumyan, who was killed in recent border clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan, in Yerevan, Armenia, July 16. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A man holding the national flag grieves at the grave of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, who was killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, during his funeral in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A man holding the national flag grieves at the grave of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, who was killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, during his funeral in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov
A sapper works at a yard with an unexploded shell next to a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in the village of Agdam, Azerbaijan, July 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A sapper works at a yard with an unexploded shell next to a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in the village of Agdam, Azerbaijan, July 15.  REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A woman stands in a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the village of Dondar Quschi, Azerbaijan, July 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A woman stands in a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the village of Dondar Quschi, Azerbaijan, July 15.  REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People grieve at the grave of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Major General Polad Gashimov, who was killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, during his funeral in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
People grieve at the grave of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Major General Polad Gashimov, who was killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, during his funeral in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov
A house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in the village of Aygepar, Tavush Province, Armenia July 15. &nbsp;Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in the village of Aygepar, Tavush Province, Armenia July 15.  Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Mourners attend the funeral of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Major General Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, who were killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Mourners attend the funeral of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Major General Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, who were killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov
People grieve at the grave of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, who was killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, during his funeral in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
People grieve at the grave of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, who was killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, during his funeral in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov
A law enforcement officer guards a yard with an unexploded shell next to a house which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in the village of Agdam, Azerbaijan, July 15. &nbsp;REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A law enforcement officer guards a yard with an unexploded shell next to a house which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Armenia's forces, in the village of Agdam, Azerbaijan, July 15.  REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in the village of Aygepar, Tavush Province, Armenia, July 15. &nbsp;Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in the village of Aygepar, Tavush Province, Armenia, July 15.  Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A woman grieves during the funeral of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Major General Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, who were killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, in Baku, Azerbaijan July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A woman grieves during the funeral of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Major General Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, who were killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, in Baku, Azerbaijan July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov
People hold the national flag during the funeral of Major General Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, who were killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
People hold the national flag during the funeral of Major General Polad Gashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, who were killed in armed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this week, in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15. REUTERS/Vali Shukurov
