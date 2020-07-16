Shelling between Azerbaijan and Armenia ends brief ceasefire

A woman stands inside a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in the village of Aygepar, Armenia July 15. Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of shelling military positions and villages on...more

A woman stands inside a house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling by Azerbaijani forces, in the village of Aygepar, Armenia July 15. Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of shelling military positions and villages on Thursday, breaking a day of ceasefire in border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

