Pictures | Tue Jun 12, 2018

Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing

Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. By the end of it, the 1,500 sheep reach their summer pastures in Oetztal - a 10-mile trek from one valley to another that has survived wars and outlasted empires. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A shepherd guides sheep across a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass "Hochjoch" at 2,856 meters above sea level, in the autonomous region of South Tyrol, Italy. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A sign marks the border between Italy and Austria at the alpine pass. Maso Corto is in the region of Alto Adige, also known as South Tyrol, which became part of Italy after World War One. Strong connections with Austrian Tyrol remain and most people in the region still speak German. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Shepherds guide sheep across a snow field up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep make their way up to the mountain shelter "Schoene Aussicht" (Bella Vista) at 2,842 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep cross the alpine pass at 2,856 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep make their way past a rocky path up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep make their way down to "Rofenberg" pasture in the region of Tyrol, Austria. "The first references to the pastures date back to 1360," says Anton Raffeiner, one of the owners of the land on the Austrian side. Many believe the tradition began when someone from one valley married someone in the other and gave the pasture as a dowry, he adds. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A shepherd guides sheep on their way up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A shepherd guides sheep across a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass at 2,856 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep cross a bridge on their way to "Rofenberg" pasture, located at 2,400 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A backbone of a sheep is seen on the path. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep and their lambs have a break on their way down, at 2,400 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep cross a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Shepherd Johann Niedermaier, 86, arrives at mountain shelter "Schoene Aussicht" at 2,842 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A shepherd guides sheep across a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep have a break in front of Hochjochferner glacier at 2,842 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep cross a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass at 2,856 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep and lambs wait inside an enclosure during sunrise at 2,011 meters above sea level in the village of Kurzras (Maso Corto) in the autonomous region of South Tyrol, Italy. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep and their shepherds have a break at the mountain shelter "Schoene Aussicht" (Bella Vista) at 2,842 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A general view of the summer pasture "Rofenberg" located at 2,400 meters above sea level in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Shepherd Hugo Gurschler, 62, watches sheep at the summer pasture. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A sheep grazes at the summer pasture "Rofenberg" in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sheep and lambs make their way out of an enclosure, 2,011 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A sheep and a lamb wait inside an enclosure during sunrise at 2,011 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

