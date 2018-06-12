Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing
Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. By the end of it, the 1,500 sheep reach their summer pastures in Oetztal - a 10-mile trek from one valley to another that has survived wars and outlasted...more
A shepherd guides sheep across a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass "Hochjoch" at 2,856 meters above sea level, in the autonomous region of South Tyrol, Italy. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A sign marks the border between Italy and Austria at the alpine pass. Maso Corto is in the region of Alto Adige, also known as South Tyrol, which became part of Italy after World War One. Strong connections with Austrian Tyrol remain and most people...more
Shepherds guide sheep across a snow field up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep make their way up to the mountain shelter "Schoene Aussicht" (Bella Vista) at 2,842 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep cross the alpine pass at 2,856 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep make their way past a rocky path up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep make their way down to "Rofenberg" pasture in the region of Tyrol, Austria. "The first references to the pastures date back to 1360," says Anton Raffeiner, one of the owners of the land on the Austrian side. Many believe the tradition began...more
A shepherd guides sheep on their way up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A shepherd guides sheep across a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass at 2,856 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep cross a bridge on their way to "Rofenberg" pasture, located at 2,400 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A backbone of a sheep is seen on the path. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep and their lambs have a break on their way down, at 2,400 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep cross a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Shepherd Johann Niedermaier, 86, arrives at mountain shelter "Schoene Aussicht" at 2,842 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A shepherd guides sheep across a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep have a break in front of Hochjochferner glacier at 2,842 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep cross a snow field on their way up to the alpine pass at 2,856 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep and lambs wait inside an enclosure during sunrise at 2,011 meters above sea level in the village of Kurzras (Maso Corto) in the autonomous region of South Tyrol, Italy. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep and their shepherds have a break at the mountain shelter "Schoene Aussicht" (Bella Vista) at 2,842 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A general view of the summer pasture "Rofenberg" located at 2,400 meters above sea level in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Shepherd Hugo Gurschler, 62, watches sheep at the summer pasture. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A sheep grazes at the summer pasture "Rofenberg" in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Sheep and lambs make their way out of an enclosure, 2,011 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A sheep and a lamb wait inside an enclosure during sunrise at 2,011 meters above sea level. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Next Slideshows
Watching the Trump-Kim summit
From New York to South Korea, people gather to witness the historic summit between the leaders of America and North Korea.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world.
Soyuz blasts off
The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.
Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'
Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the wealthy city-state, named...
MORE IN PICTURES
Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala
At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.
Golden State Warriors championship parade
The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.
Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade
The Washington Capitals parade through the streets as they celebrate their first Stanley Cup title.
Historic U.S.-North Korea summit
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost
Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Classic World Cup moments
Memorable moments from every World Cup.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.
Watching the Trump-Kim summit
From New York to South Korea, people gather to witness the historic summit between the leaders of America and North Korea.