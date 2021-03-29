Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 29, 2021 | 10:39am EDT

'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021.  Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021.  Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021.  Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
1 / 20
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
2 / 20
Ships and boats are seen at the entrance of Suez Canal, which was blocked by stranded container ship Ever Given that ran aground, Egypt March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ships and boats are seen at the entrance of Suez Canal, which was blocked by stranded container ship Ever Given that ran aground, Egypt March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Ships and boats are seen at the entrance of Suez Canal, which was blocked by stranded container ship Ever Given that ran aground, Egypt March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
3 / 20
A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
4 / 20
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021.  Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021.  Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021.  Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
5 / 20
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
6 / 20
Ship Ever Given is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ship Ever Given is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Ship Ever Given is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
7 / 20
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
8 / 20
Ship Ever Given is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ship Ever Given is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Ship Ever Given is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
9 / 20
A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
10 / 20
A view shows the container ship Ever Given after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

A view shows the container ship Ever Given after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view shows the container ship Ever Given after it was partially refloated, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
11 / 20
A view shows the partially refloated container ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A view shows the partially refloated container ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view shows the partially refloated container ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
12 / 20
A view shows the partially re-floated container ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A view shows the partially re-floated container ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view shows the partially re-floated container ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
13 / 20
Stranded ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Stranded ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Stranded ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
14 / 20
Dredgers attempt to free stranded ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Dredgers attempt to free stranded ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Dredgers attempt to free stranded ship Ever Given in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
15 / 20
Stranded ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Stranded ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Stranded ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 28, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
16 / 20
A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
17 / 20
A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given in the background after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given in the background after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given in the background after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
18 / 20
An excavator attempts to free stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

An excavator attempts to free stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
An excavator attempts to free stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
19 / 20
Stranded container ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Stranded container ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Stranded container ship Ever Given is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
20 / 20
