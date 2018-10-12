Shipwrecks tell tale of ancient Greek trade routes

Student of the Department of Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art Giorgos Agavanakis, 24, takes pictures as fellow student Eirini Mitsi, 23, takes notes on an amphora, September 20, 2018. The condition of the shipwrecks vary. Some are well preserved, others are in pieces after the ships crashed on the rocks. "We have wrecks that are completely virgin. We feel we were the first ones to find them, but they are in very deep waters - at a depth of 60 meters. Usually from 40 meters and below we have wrecks in good condition. Anything above 40 meters has either lost its consistency or has been badly looted in the past," said Koutsouflakis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

