Shipwrecks tell tale of ancient Greek trade routes
Amphorae are seen at the sea bottom at a shipwreck site on the island of Fournoi, Greece, September 15, 2018. Archaeologists in Greece have discovered at least 58 shipwrecks, many laden with antiquities, in what they say may be the largest...more
Diver and technical director Markos Garras, 50, carries an amphora on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. The wrecks lie in the small island archipelago of Fournoi, in the Eastern Aegean, and span a huge period from ancient Greece right through to the 20th...more
Members of the Fournoi Survey Project bring an amphora onboard following a dive on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. Although shipwrecks can be seen together in the Aegean, until now such a large number have not been found together. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Chief conservator of the Fournoi Survey Project Angelos Tsompanidis, 42, inspects an amphora retrieved from a shipwreck on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. Experts say they weave an exciting tale of how ships full of cargo travelling through the Aegean,...more
Chief conservator of the Fournoi Survey Project Angelos Tsompanidis, 42, swims over a shipwreck site on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. "The excitement is difficult to describe, I mean, it was just incredible. We knew that we had stumbled upon something...more
Archaeologist of the Hellenic Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities and Fournoi Survey Project director Dr. George Koutsouflakis and chief conservator of the project Angelos Tsompanidis, 42, inspect an amphora retrieved from a shipwreck on Fournoi,...more
Members of the Fournoi Survey Project are seen on an inflatable boat before a dive on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. "I would call it, probably, one of the top archaeological discoveries of the century in that we now have a new story to tell of a...more
Members of the Fournoi Survey Project carry an amphora following a dive at a shipwreck on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. The vessels and their contents paint a picture of ships carrying goods on routes from the Black Sea, Greece, Asia Minor, Italy,...more
Chief conservator of the Fournoi Survey Project Angelos Tsompanidis, 42, and student of the Department of Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art Helen Margarita Bardas, 25, prepare for a dive on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. The team has raised...more
Chief conservator of the Fournoi Survey Project Angelos Tsompanidis and student of the Department of Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art Helen Margarita Bardas carry an amphora from a shipwreck on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. "The amphora is...more
Student of the Department of Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art Helen Margarita Bardas, 25, prepares to come onboard after a dive on Fournoi, September 19, 2018. The team was particularly excited by amphorae it found originating from the...more
Diver, director and cinematographer Anastasis Agathos, 47, films an anchor at a shipwreck site on Fournoi, September 18, 2018. Bad weather is the most likely explanation for why the ships all sank in the same area, said Koutsouflakis. The region...more
Archaeologist of the Hellenic Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities and Fournoi Survey Project director Dr. George Koutsouflakis holds an amphora, September 19, 2018. In later times Fournoi was considered a pirate's haven, said Campbell. Pirates were...more
Student of the Department of Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art Giorgos Agavanakis, 24, takes pictures as fellow student Eirini Mitsi, 23, takes notes on an amphora, September 20, 2018. The condition of the shipwrecks vary. Some are well...more
Student of the Department of Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art Eirini Mitsi, 23, works on an amphora, September 20, 2018. The survey team discovered the shipwrecks from sightings by local sponge divers and fishermen. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Members of the Fournoi Survey Project attend a briefing before a dive, September 19, 2018. Fournoi is made up of 20 small islands, islets and reefs between the larger Ikaria, Patmos and Samos islands. The population does not reach more than 1,500,...more
Diver Manos Mitikas, 35, prepares for a dive on Fournoi, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Fournoi Survey Project carries a dive tank before a dive, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Princess Eugenie's wedding dress
Princess Eugenie wore an elegant voluminous dress by London-based label Peter Pilotto for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, with the bride picking a low back to...
On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga
On the flight deck of the helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean.
Sports diplomacy in North Korea
Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Before and after Hurricane Michael
Satellite images show the destruction from Hurricane Michael in Florida.
Albania's graveyard of Soviet-era MiGs
Long the graveyard of its once mighty air force, Albania's base at Kucova is set to become a NATO station - to the delight of its former airmen longing to hear the engines roar again.
Hurricane Michael's devastation from above
Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.
Queen's granddaughter marries at grand royal wedding
Britain's Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Princess Eugenie's wedding dress
Princess Eugenie wore an elegant voluminous dress by London-based label Peter Pilotto for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, with the bride picking a low back to reveal scars she got from surgery as a child.
Royal wedding style
Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
Rescuers search for survivors after one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history slammed into the Florida Panhandle.
Aftermath of Indonesian quake
The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.