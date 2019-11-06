Shocking school abuses in Nigeria

Masuda Rafindadi, a former student at an Islamic rehabilitation center who now runs his own school, attended the Daura school two decades ago and still bears scars that he said are from beatings there. But he said lashings were needed to correct bad...more

Masuda Rafindadi, a former student at an Islamic rehabilitation center who now runs his own school, attended the Daura school two decades ago and still bears scars that he said are from beatings there. But he said lashings were needed to correct bad behavior. Today he beats some of his 100 students, although does not chain them, he said. He had nothing but praise for his teacher, Abdullahi. "For the whole of our time, mallam gave us love," he said. REUTERS/Paul Carsten

