Shocking school abuses in Nigeria
Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers in late September after a man was refused permission to see his nephews at one institution and complained to police. Nearly 1,500 people have been freed so...more
Nigeria group Muslim Rights Concern estimates about 10 million children attend Islamic institutions in the West African country, which has a mainly Christian, relatively prosperous, south and a largely Muslim north with higher levels of child...more
As shocking as the revelations about these schools were to people in Nigeria and around the world, they have not shaken the underlying devotion of some northerners to the religious leaders who ran the raided centers, nor to the Islamic education...more
Many of those interviewed blame the government for failing to provide the formal education and services young people need in this impoverished region and tend to attribute troubles in the raided schools to lower-level teachers, rather than to the...more
State institutions cannot meet the educational or social welfare needs of the booming, mostly Muslim population in the north, experts and child advocates say, largely because of limited and poorly distributed resources. Fewer than half the children...more
Islamic schools, known locally as almajiri schools, help fill the void, enrolling an estimated 10 million students. "If today we decide to close all of the almajiri schools ... there would be an educational crisis, said Mohammed Sabo Keana of the...more
With mental health and substance abuse programs scarce, some mallams in recent decades have offered to treat behavioral problems including drug addiction and delinquency, attracting students from across West Africa. Pictured: A mattress and...more
Parents pay as little as 500 naira ($1.38) a month for children to study in almajiri schools. But some pay tens of thousands more to treat what they see as unacceptable behavior. Police rescued 67 men and boys aged seven to 40 from an Islamic school...more
Suleiman Surajo, 25, shows scars on his back that he says he received from his time as an inmate at an Islamic rehabilitation center in Daura, Nigeria October 19. Boys and men were packed 40 or 50 to a room meant for eight, said Surajo, who added...more
Huraira Alasan, 50, a cake seller who lives near the border with Niger, said her family paid 160,000 naira ($521) to enroll her 30-year-old nephew at Hamisu's Katsina school for drug treatment. Hamisu told Alasan he would be healed through prayer,...more
Masuda Rafindadi, a former student at an Islamic rehabilitation center who now runs his own school, attended the Daura school two decades ago and still bears scars that he said are from beatings there. But he said lashings were needed to correct bad...more
The following is a timeline of some events since the crackdown started: Sept. 26, 2019 - More than 300 boys and men, some as young as five, were rescued in a raid on a building that purported to be an Islamic school in northwestern Nigeria's Kaduna...more
Oct. 14, 2019 - Police rescued 67 men and boys aged seven to 40 from an Islamic school in the town of Daura in northwestern Katsina state, where the captives had been shackled. Former students said instructors had beaten and raped...more
Oct. 16, 2019 - Police freed about 500 men and boys, many of whom had been chained to walls, molested and beaten, from an Islamic school in the northwestern city of Katsina in its eponymous state, law enforcement sources said. REUTERS/Paul Carsten
Oct. 19, 2019 - Police freed nearly 150 students from a reformatory school in Kaduna. At least 22 of the 147 released captives were female. Many of those freed had scars from abuse. REUTERS/Stringer
Nov. 4, 2019 - Nigerian police released 259 people held captive at an Islamic rehabilitation center in the southwestern city of Ibadan, saying some had been chained. Nigeria Police/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows the outside wall of Mallam Nigas's Islamic school and rehabilitation centre in Katsina city, Nigeria October 18. The writing on the wall reads: "Love the prophet and his family and you will be a beneficiary now and in the hereafter." ...more
People look out from a window before being freed by police from an Islamic rehabilitation centre in Ibadan, Nigeria in this picture released November 5. Nigeria Police/Handout via REUTERS
Shackles and padlocks are seen on the ankles of some of the female captives rescued by police from a reformation center in Kaduna, Nigeria October 19. REUTERS/Stringer
