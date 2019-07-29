Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2019 | 8:05am EDT

Shooting at California food festival

People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California, July 28. A gunman killed at least three people at a California food festival on Sunday before being shot dead by police, and police were hunting for a second person they believed was involved in the killing. @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California. @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California. @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California. @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
People look on from near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A police officer stands watch at the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Witness Litzy Munguia, a vendor at the fair who said she saw the shooter, speaks to the media near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
People look on from near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
People look on from near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
People look on from near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
A woman is seen on her phone near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
People leave the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. REUTERS/Chris Smead

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
