Shooting at Colorado Walmart
Patrick Carnes is evacuated in a Walmart cart by SWAT medics from the scene of a shooting at a Walmart where Carnes was shopping in Thornton, Colorado. Police are searching for a gunman who calmly walked into a Walmart in suburban Denver and opened...more
A woman who was shopping with her child during a shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People watch an ambulance leave at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man who was shopping with his child during a shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police interview Walmart employees and shoppers at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Patrick Carnes is evacuated in a Walmart cart by SWAT medics from the scene of a shooting at a Walmart where Carnes was shopping in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman who was shopping with her child during a shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police guard the entrance at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman walks past an ambulance near the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walmart employees and shoppers leave the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walmart employees and shoppers hug at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman who was shopping with her child during a shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walmart employees and shoppers leave the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A person described by police as a person of interest. Thornton Police Department/via REUTERS
Walmart employees walk to a police staging area at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police interview Walmart employees and shoppers at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walmart employees and shoppers leave the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Families who were shopping during a a shooting at a Walmart leave the scene in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea fan club in Tokyo
Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.
Racing camels in Jordan
A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.
Astros win World Series
The Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first World Series title.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.