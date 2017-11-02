Edition:
Shooting at Colorado Walmart

Patrick Carnes is evacuated in a Walmart cart by SWAT medics from the scene of a shooting at a Walmart where Carnes was shopping in Thornton, Colorado. Police are searching for a gunman who calmly walked into a Walmart in suburban Denver and opened fire with a handgun, randomly shooting at shoppers and store clerks, killing three people, before he fled. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A woman who was shopping with her child during a shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People watch an ambulance leave at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A man who was shopping with his child during a shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police interview Walmart employees and shoppers at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Patrick Carnes is evacuated in a Walmart cart by SWAT medics from the scene of a shooting at a Walmart where Carnes was shopping in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A woman who was shopping with her child during a shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police guard the entrance at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A woman walks past an ambulance near the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Walmart employees and shoppers leave the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Walmart employees and shoppers hug at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A woman who was shopping with her child during a shooting at a Walmart leaves the area in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Walmart employees and shoppers leave the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A person described by police as a person of interest. Thornton Police Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Walmart employees walk to a police staging area at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police interview Walmart employees and shoppers at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Walmart employees and shoppers leave the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Families who were shopping during a a shooting at a Walmart leave the scene in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
